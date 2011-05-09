Golas to leave Giro d'Italia early to get married
Vacansoleil management knew of scheduling conflict
Usually it is sprinters who start a Grand Tour knowing that they will not finish it due to the mountains, but Michal Golas of Vacansoleil-DCM has another reason to drop out of the race. He is due to be back in Poland to attend his own wedding on Saturday, May 28.
The wedding with girlfriend Agatha was planned long ago, and team management was aware of the conflict of dates before they named the 27-year-old to the Giro line-up, according to AD.nl. It is not yet know when he will leave the race.
One of his Vacansoleil teammates is facing a similar scheduling conflict. Thomas De Gendt's wedding is scheduled for Saturday, June 30, 2012 – the date of the Tour de France prologue in Liège, Belgium.
Both events are important to the Belgian rider, and he hopes that he will be able to fly with a helicopter from his wedding to the start of the prologue.
