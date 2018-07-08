Giro Rosa: Stage 2 highlights - Video

Points leader Sarah Roy stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) took stage 2 of the Giro Rosa, winning the sprint in Ovada and beating a pair of former world champions; Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals).

Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) picked up bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints during the stage and took the maglia rosa of the race leader off her teammate Ellen van Dijk.

Watch the stage 2 highlights video from the Giro Rosa above.