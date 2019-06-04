Giro launches new Imperial shoes, updates Empire SLX

Image 1 of 7 Both the new shoes feature Teijin reinforcement in the upper (Image credit: Courtesy Giro) Image 2 of 7 The new Giro Empire SLX have a new version of Easton's carbon sole (Image credit: Courtesy Giro) Image 3 of 7 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) will race with the new Giro Imperial shoes (Image credit: Courtesy Giro) Image 4 of 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) raced with the new shoes at the Tour of California (Image credit: Courtesy Giro) Image 5 of 7 The Giro Imperial shoes feature two Boa dials (Image credit: Courtesy Giro) Image 6 of 7 Giro's new Imperial shoes in black (Image credit: Courtesy Giro) Image 7 of 7 The new Giro Empire SLX in black (Image credit: Courtesy Giro)

Giro has launched a new range-topping shoe called the Imperial, and, at the same time, the brand has also updated its popular lace-up Giro Empire SLX shoes.

Updating popular tech features from current Giro models, the new shoes both feature Teijin TPU reinforcement in the upper to provide stiffness and improved pedalling efficiency, while keeping weight down and sharing a similar fan design for plenty of ventilation. Adjustable arch support is also included with the shoes, alongside an anti-microbial top sheet on the inner sole.

The new Giro Imperial model has two Boa IP1 dials alongside Giro's proprietary Synchwire upper, enabling on-the-fly adjustment while riding. Giro says the new model weighs a claimed 215g per shoes for a size 42.5.

The updated Giro Empire SLX features a similar Teijin TPU upper as the Imperial but has lace-up fastening instead of Boa dials. The lack of Boa dials and associated additional hardware means that the Empire SLX comes in even lighter than the Giro Imperial shoes, with a claimed weight of just 185g per shoe in a size 42.5.

Both of the new shoes have updated Easton EC90 SLX carbon soles, which have replaceable heel pads for improved longevity. The shoes are available in EU sizes 39-48, including half sizes from 42.5-45.5.

In a press release from the brand, Giro Footwear Product Manager Peter Curran said: "We created the world's lightest production shoe two years ago with the 150g Prolight Techlace but we wanted more. More adjustability, more comfort, more features that give riders the performance to get the most out of their riding, whether it's a one-hour criterium or a seven-hour Grand Tour stage.

"While we have a reputation as the leader in laced-up cycling shoes, we believe in choice. And the Imperial is the ultimate option for riders seeking light weight, professional-grade performance and adjustability with best-in-class comfort."

The Giro Imperial shoes are available in white, black or red, and priced at US$425 / £374 / €429 and available in retailers from today.

The new Giro Empire SLX are available in white, black or blue and priced at US$375 / £299 / €329 and also available in retailers from today.