Northwave release Astana Pro Team limited edition shoes

Image 1 of 6 Northwave have released Astana Pro Team limited edition Extreme Pro road shoes for 2019 (Image credit: Northwave) Image 2 of 6 The sole features plenty of ventilation (Image credit: Northwave) Image 3 of 6 The carbon sole has been patented by the Italian brand (Image credit: Northwave) Image 4 of 6 The dials feature a release button for easy removal (Image credit: Northwave) Image 5 of 6 Two proprietary rotating tension dials allow adjustment of fit (Image credit: Northwave) Image 6 of 6 The shoes feature the second iteration of the brand's Xframe construction, which aims to reduce pressure points on the foot (Image credit: Northwave)

Astana Pro Team have partnered with Northwave for 2019. The Italian brand has marked the partnership with some limited edition Astana Pro Team edition Northwave Extreme Pro shoes.

The start of the 2019 season has been emphatic for the Kazakh team, with 21 wins already registered at the time of writing.

Northwave's Extreme Pro shoes are an update on the outgoing Extreme RR shoes, and feature the second iteration of Northwave's XFrame construction, which aimed to reduce pressure points from the upper of the shoe while retaining a secure fit.

The XFrame 2 replaces plastic inserts with a strong fabric to allow the Dyneema cable to tighten around the natural contours of the foot. Northwave say it offers the perfect fit for any foot and the ideal power transfer.

Perforations on the upper allow for ventilation and two proprietary rotating tension dials adjust the fit of the shoe, which is a combination of white and the iconic light blue of the Astana team.

The sole is constructed from Northwave's Powershape unidirectional carbon fibre, which the brand say is the stiffest on the market. Six vents on the sole should further improve ventilation during hot-weather riding. Unfortunately, the contrasting Astana blue toe and heel pads are not replaceable, and so, once worn, may shorten the life of the shoes.

The shoes are compatible with traditional three-bolt cleats and are also Speedplay compatible.

Northwave first produced a cycling shoe in 1993, and have previously partnered with Tom Boonen, Mario Cipollini and Ivan Gotti, alongside extensive involvement in XC mountain bike racing.