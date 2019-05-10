Fizik launches Infinito R1 19 19 shoes to mark 100 years since the end of the Great War
Italian brand’s range-topping shoe finished in reflective material
Italian accessories brand Fizik has launched a limited edition of their range-topping Fizik Infinito R1 shoes. with the Infinito R1 19 19 celebrating the centenary of the first Giro d’Italia after the end of the Great War in 1919.
Fizik say the shoes have been designed to ‘reflect and respect’ with a reflective outer material paying homage to the 15-hour long stages, which often finished in the dark, as well as Europe ‘emerging into the light after the darkness of the Great War’.
Both the 1919 and 2019 editions of the Giro d’Italia stay entirely within the home country as ‘all-Italian’ tours. Fizik says this celebrates the race’s home but also the fact the race brings together a global sport with teams and riders from countries represented across the world.
Like the regular Fizik Infinito R1, the 19 19 shoes have two Boa dials and a carbon sole for a secure fit and power transfer, respectively. The reflective outer material is constructed from laser perforated Microtex and should help to improve visibility in low light.
Pink detailing across the shoes represent the unified course routes from 1919 and this year's race.
Fizik says the shoes will be worn at the Giro d’Italia by Salvatore Puccio (Team Ineos), Matteo Montaguti (Androni Giacotelli), Lukas Owsian (CCC Team), and Josef Cerny (CCC Team).
The Fizik Infinito R1 19 19 are available from today exclusively at fizik.com and priced at GB£349.99 / US$450 / €380.
