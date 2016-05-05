Giro d'Italia teams train in Holland - Gallery

Image 1 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali steps up the Astana bus. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 61 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 61 Tinkoff riders bundled up for Wednesday's training ride. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 61 Paolo Slongo (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 61 Simone Petilli (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 61 Astana's Jan Valach and Pavel Brutt check the details of today's ride. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 61 Lampre - Merida's Roberto Ferrari and Sacha Modolo. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 61 Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali leads the Astana ride. With the riders taking part in the 2016 edition of the Giro d'Italia all assembled in Apeldoorn, Holland for stage 1 of the Cora Rosa, some of the GC contenders took the opportunity to stretch their legs ahead of Friday's time trial

While pre-race press conferences were scheduled across Wednesday, the likes of 2013 Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali and his Astana teammates found time to hit the Dutch roads for a ride. Mikel Landa, who will be one of NIbali's fiercest rivals across the next three weeks, also found time for a ride following Team Sky's press conference.

The Tinkoff, Movistar and Lampre-Merida squads were also spotted out riding under sunny skies.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the team's final preparation for the first grand tour of the year.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the all the pre-race action on Thursday which will be followed by live coverage of all 21 stages.

