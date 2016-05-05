Giro d'Italia teams train in Holland - Gallery

Nibali, Landa, Valverde, Viviani, Majka and more loosen up their legs with training rides around Appeldoorn on Wednesday
With the riders taking part in the 2016 edition of the Giro d'Italia all assembled in Apeldoorn, Holland for stage 1 of the Cora Rosa, some of the GC contenders took the opportunity to stretch their legs ahead of Friday's time trial
While pre-race press conferences were scheduled across Wednesday, the likes of 2013 Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali and his Astana teammates found time to hit the Dutch roads for a ride. Mikel Landa, who will be one of NIbali's fiercest rivals across the next three weeks, also found time for a ride following Team Sky's press conference.
The Tinkoff, Movistar and Lampre-Merida squads were also spotted out riding under sunny skies.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the team's final preparation for the first grand tour of the year.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the all the pre-race action on Thursday which will be followed by live coverage of all 21 stages.