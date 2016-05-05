Trending

Giro d'Italia teams train in Holland - Gallery

Nibali, Landa, Valverde, Viviani, Majka and more loosen up their legs with training rides around Appeldoorn on Wednesday

Image 1 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali steps up the Astana bus.

Vincenzo Nibali steps up the Astana bus.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 61

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 61

Tinkoff riders bundled up for Wednesday's training ride.

Tinkoff riders bundled up for Wednesday's training ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 61

Paolo Slongo

Paolo Slongo
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 61

Simone Petilli (Lampre - Merida)

Simone Petilli (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 61

Astana's Jan Valach and Pavel Brutt check the details of today's ride.

Astana's Jan Valach and Pavel Brutt check the details of today's ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 61

Lampre - Merida's Roberto Ferrari and Sacha Modolo.

Lampre - Merida's Roberto Ferrari and Sacha Modolo.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 61

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali leads the Astana ride.

Vincenzo Nibali leads the Astana ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 61

Nibali ponders the 2016 Giro road book.

Nibali ponders the 2016 Giro road book.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 61

Tinkoff train in Holland while the local livestock poses for a photo

Tinkoff train in Holland while the local livestock poses for a photo
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 61

Tinkoff riders prepare for their ride on Wednesday.

Tinkoff riders prepare for their ride on Wednesday.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 61

Team Sky riders start rolling.

Team Sky riders start rolling.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 61

Astana riders train in Holland on Wednesday.

Astana riders train in Holland on Wednesday.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 61

Matej Mohoric checks his phone before the Lampre - Merida ride.

Matej Mohoric checks his phone before the Lampre - Merida ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 61

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff)

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 61

Some light reading before today's training ride.

Some light reading before today's training ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali prepares for Wednesday's training ride.

Vincenzo Nibali prepares for Wednesday's training ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 61

Alejandro Valverde tests out his time trial bike.

Alejandro Valverde tests out his time trial bike.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 61

Tinkoff train near Appeldoorn.

Tinkoff train near Appeldoorn.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 61

Movistar riders get ready for their training ride.

Movistar riders get ready for their training ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 61

The bags are packed at Tinkoff.

The bags are packed at Tinkoff.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 61

A mechanic glues tyres in preparation for the Giro.

A mechanic glues tyres in preparation for the Giro.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 61

Tinkoff train in the Dutch countryside ahead of the 2016 Giro d'Italia.

Tinkoff train in the Dutch countryside ahead of the 2016 Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali at the head of affairs for Astana.

Vincenzo Nibali at the head of affairs for Astana.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 61

Carlos Betancur gets ready to ride on Wednesday.

Carlos Betancur gets ready to ride on Wednesday.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 61

Team Sky's Elia Viviani

Team Sky's Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 61

Astana riders train in Holland ahead of the 2016 Giro.

Astana riders train in Holland ahead of the 2016 Giro.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 61

Astana riders train in Holland ahead of the 2016 Giro.

Astana riders train in Holland ahead of the 2016 Giro.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 61

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) signs an autograph

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) signs an autograph
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 61

Elia Viviani rolls out.

Elia Viviani rolls out.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 61

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali makes some last-minute adjustments.

Vincenzo Nibali makes some last-minute adjustments.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 61

A Nippo - Vini Fantini mechanic works on a team bike.

A Nippo - Vini Fantini mechanic works on a team bike.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 61

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) checks his seat height.

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) checks his seat height.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 61

Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff)

Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 61

Tinkoff riders train in Holland ahead of the Giro d'Italia

Tinkoff riders train in Holland ahead of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 61

Mikel Landa trains on Wednesday.

Mikel Landa trains on Wednesday.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 61

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) inspects his bike.

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) inspects his bike.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 61

Tinkoff train in Holland on Wednesday.

Tinkoff train in Holland on Wednesday.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 61

Movistar riders get ready for Sunday's training ride.

Movistar riders get ready for Sunday's training ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 61

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff)

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 61

Gluing a few tyres for the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Gluing a few tyres for the 2016 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 61

Tinkoff train in Holland on Wednesday.

Tinkoff train in Holland on Wednesday.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali loosens up with a training ride on Wednesday.

Vincenzo Nibali loosens up with a training ride on Wednesday.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 61

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) checks his seat height.

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) checks his seat height.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 61

Team Sky's Mikel Landa.

Team Sky's Mikel Landa.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 61

Katush'as Ilnur Zakarin

Katush'as Ilnur Zakarin
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 61

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 61

Team Sky's Nicolas Roche

Team Sky's Nicolas Roche
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 61

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali prepares for Wednesday's ride.

Vincenzo Nibali prepares for Wednesday's ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 61

Tinkoff's Rafal Majka and Pawel Poljanski

Tinkoff's Rafal Majka and Pawel Poljanski
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 61

Tinkoff bikes ready for the ride.

Tinkoff bikes ready for the ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 61

Katusha's Ilnur Zakarin

Katusha's Ilnur Zakarin
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 56 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali and Michele Scarponi on the Astana ride.

Vincenzo Nibali and Michele Scarponi on the Astana ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 57 of 61

Even the pros obey the traffic signs.

Even the pros obey the traffic signs.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 58 of 61

Vinncenzo Nibali watches a team mechanic work on a pair of shoes.

Vinncenzo Nibali watches a team mechanic work on a pair of shoes.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 59 of 61

The Astana team train in Holland before the Giro.

The Astana team train in Holland before the Giro.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 61

Team Sky's Mikel Landa.

Team Sky's Mikel Landa.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 61

Movistar's Jesus Herrada

Movistar's Jesus Herrada
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

With the riders taking part in the 2016 edition of the Giro d'Italia all assembled in Apeldoorn, Holland for stage 1 of the Cora Rosa, some of the GC contenders took the opportunity to stretch their legs ahead of Friday's time trial

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia: A guide to the top 10 sprinters

The Giro d'Italia by numbers

Giro d'Italia: Dumoulin tips Cancellara for first maglia rosa

Haga: Giro d'Italia is a step closer to being normal as a racer

Viviani: Beating Kittel gives me confidence for the Giro d'Italia

Formolo better prepared and more motivated for his second Giro d'Italia

Winning a stage on the 'to-do' list for Ewan's Giro d'Italia debut

A day of press conferences at the Giro d'Italia - Gallery

inCycle: The Giro d'Italia 2016 Contenders - Video

Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial start order announced

While pre-race press conferences were scheduled across Wednesday, the likes of 2013 Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali and his Astana teammates found time to hit the Dutch roads for a ride. Mikel Landa, who will be one of NIbali's fiercest rivals across the next three weeks, also found time for a ride following Team Sky's press conference.

The Tinkoff, Movistar and Lampre-Merida squads were also spotted out riding under sunny skies.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the team's final preparation for the first grand tour of the year.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the all the pre-race action on Thursday which will be followed by live coverage of all 21 stages.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, please click here.