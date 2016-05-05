Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial start order announced
Hepburn last man off in Apeldoorn time trial
Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep) will get the 2016 Giro d’Italia underway when he is the first man to roll down the start ramp for the stage 1 time trial in Apeldoorn on Friday. The Italian sets out at 1.45pm CET, the first of 198 riders to tackle the 9.8-kilometre course.
In the absence of last year’s winner Alberto Contador, Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) will be the final starter, setting out at 5.02pm local time. His Orica-GreenEdge team won the opening team time trial in each of the past two editions of the race, and he will look to emulate Svein Tuft and Simon Gerrans by wearing the first maglia rosa of the Giro.
Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) will be the penultimate starter, setting out at 5.01pm, while home favourite Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), as well as overall favourites Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Mikel Landa (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) are all among the final starters.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, please click here.
Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|start time
|1
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:45:00
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:46:00
|3
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|13:47:00
|4
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|13:48:00
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:49:00
|6
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|13:50:00
|7
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:51:00
|8
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:52:00
|9
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff
|13:53:00
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13:54:00
|11
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|13:55:00
|12
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13:56:00
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:57:00
|14
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|13:58:00
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:59:00
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:00:00
|17
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|14:01:00
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:02:00
|19
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:03:00
|20
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14:04:00
|21
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|14:05:00
|22
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica - GreenEdge
|14:06:00
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:07:00
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:08:00
|25
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:09:00
|26
|Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:10:00
|27
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:11:00
|28
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|14:12:00
|29
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:13:00
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|14:14:00
|31
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff
|14:15:00
|32
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:16:00
|33
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|14:17:00
|34
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14:18:00
|35
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:19:00
|36
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|14:20:00
|37
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:21:00
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14:22:00
|39
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|14:23:00
|40
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:24:00
|41
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:25:00
|42
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14:26:00
|43
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek - Segafredo
|14:27:00
|44
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica - GreenEdge
|14:28:00
|45
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:29:00
|46
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:30:00
|47
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:31:00
|48
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|14:32:00
|49
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:33:00
|50
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|14:34:00
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:35:00
|52
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|14:36:00
|53
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff
|14:37:00
|54
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|14:38:00
|55
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|14:39:00
|56
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14:40:00
|57
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:41:00
|58
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14:42:00
|59
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:43:00
|60
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:44:00
|61
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|14:45:00
|62
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|14:46:00
|63
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:47:00
|64
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14:48:00
|65
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|14:49:00
|66
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica - GreenEdge
|14:50:00
|67
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:51:00
|68
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:52:00
|69
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|14:53:00
|70
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:54:00
|71
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:55:00
|72
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|14:56:00
|73
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:57:00
|74
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:58:00
|75
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|14:59:00
|76
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|15:00:00
|77
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|15:01:00
|78
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15:02:00
|79
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:03:00
|80
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|15:04:00
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:05:00
|82
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:06:00
|83
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|15:07:00
|84
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:08:00
|85
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:09:00
|86
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15:10:00
|87
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|15:11:00
|88
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica - GreenEdge
|15:12:00
|89
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:13:00
|90
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15:14:00
|91
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|15:15:00
|92
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:16:00
|93
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:17:00
|94
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15:18:00
|95
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:19:00
|96
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:20:00
|97
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff
|15:21:00
|98
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:22:00
|99
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|15:23:00
|100
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15:24:00
|101
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:25:00
|102
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|15:26:00
|103
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:27:00
|104
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15:28:00
|105
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|15:29:00
|106
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15:30:00
|107
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:31:00
|108
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15:32:00
|109
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|15:33:00
|110
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|15:34:00
|111
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:35:00
|112
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15:36:00
|113
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|15:37:00
|114
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:38:00
|115
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:39:00
|116
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15:40:00
|117
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:41:00
|118
|Carlos A Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|15:42:00
|119
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff
|15:43:00
|120
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:44:00
|121
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|15:45:00
|122
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15:46:00
|123
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:47:00
|124
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|15:48:00
|125
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:49:00
|126
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:50:00
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|15:51:00
|128
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:52:00
|129
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:53:00
|130
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|15:54:00
|131
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|15:55:00
|132
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|15:56:00
|133
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:57:00
|134
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15:58:00
|135
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|15:59:00
|136
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16:00:00
|137
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:01:00
|138
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16:02:00
|139
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16:03:00
|140
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16:04:00
|141
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff
|16:05:00
|142
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:06:00
|143
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|16:07:00
|144
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16:08:00
|145
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16:09:00
|146
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|16:10:00
|147
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16:11:00
|148
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16:12:00
|149
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|16:13:00
|150
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16:14:00
|151
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16:15:00
|152
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|16:16:00
|153
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
|16:17:00
|154
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16:18:00
|155
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:19:00
|156
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16:20:00
|157
|Merha Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|16:21:00
|158
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16:22:00
|159
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:23:00
|160
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|16:24:00
|161
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16:25:00
|162
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16:26:00
|163
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff
|16:27:00
|164
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:28:00
|165
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|16:29:00
|166
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16:30:00
|167
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16:31:00
|168
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|16:32:00
|169
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16:33:00
|170
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:34:00
|171
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|16:35:00
|172
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16:36:00
|173
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16:37:00
|174
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16:38:00
|175
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|16:39:00
|176
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica - GreenEdge
|16:40:00
|177
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:41:00
|178
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16:42:00
|179
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|16:43:00
|180
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16:44:00
|181
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:45:00
|182
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|16:46:00
|183
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16:47:00
|184
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:48:00
|185
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff
|16:49:00
|186
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|16:50:00
|187
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|16:51:00
|188
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16:52:00
|189
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16:53:00
|190
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16:54:00
|191
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16:55:00
|192
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:56:00
|193
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|16:57:00
|194
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16:58:00
|195
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16:59:00
|196
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|17:00:00
|197
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
|17:01:00
|198
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|17:02:00
