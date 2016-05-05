Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial start order announced

Hepburn last man off in Apeldoorn time trial

Tom Dumoulin finished second in the Romandie prologue

Fabian Cancellara looking to win his fourth Paris-Roubaix

Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge)

Vincenzo Nibali and Michele Scarponi on the Astana ride.

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep) will get the 2016 Giro d’Italia underway when he is the first man to roll down the start ramp for the stage 1 time trial in Apeldoorn on Friday. The Italian sets out at 1.45pm CET, the first of 198 riders to tackle the 9.8-kilometre course.

In the absence of last year’s winner Alberto Contador, Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) will be the final starter, setting out at 5.02pm local time. His Orica-GreenEdge team won the opening team time trial in each of the past two editions of the race, and he will look to emulate Svein Tuft and Simon Gerrans by wearing the first maglia rosa of the Giro.

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) will be the penultimate starter, setting out at 5.01pm, while home favourite Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), as well as overall favourites Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Mikel Landa (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) are all among the final starters.

Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) Teamstart time
1Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step13:45:00
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:46:00
3Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data13:47:00
4Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha13:48:00
5Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale13:49:00
6Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky13:50:00
7Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13:51:00
8José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team13:52:00
9Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff13:53:00
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal13:54:00
11Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina - Southeast13:55:00
12Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini13:56:00
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo13:57:00
14Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling13:58:00
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:59:00
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:00:00
17Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ14:01:00
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:02:00
19Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14:03:00
20Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida14:04:00
21Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek - Segafredo14:05:00
22Svein Tuft (Can) Orica - GreenEdge14:06:00
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14:07:00
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:08:00
25Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14:09:00
26Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha14:10:00
27Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:11:00
28David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky14:12:00
29Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14:13:00
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team14:14:00
31Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff14:15:00
32Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:16:00
33Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina - Southeast14:17:00
34Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14:18:00
35Twan Castelijns (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14:19:00
36Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling14:20:00
37Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:21:00
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team14:22:00
39Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ14:23:00
40Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:24:00
41Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14:25:00
42Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida14:26:00
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek - Segafredo14:27:00
44Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica - GreenEdge14:28:00
45Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step14:29:00
46Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:30:00
47Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data14:31:00
48Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha14:32:00
49Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:33:00
50Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky14:34:00
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin14:35:00
52Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team14:36:00
53Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff14:37:00
54Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal14:38:00
55Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Southeast14:39:00
56Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini14:40:00
57Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14:41:00
58Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling14:42:00
59Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:43:00
60Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:44:00
61Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ14:45:00
62Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team14:46:00
63Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14:47:00
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida14:48:00
65Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo14:49:00
66Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica - GreenEdge14:50:00
67Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14:51:00
68Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:52:00
69Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data14:53:00
70Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha14:54:00
71Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:55:00
72Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky14:56:00
73Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin14:57:00
74Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14:58:00
75Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff14:59:00
76Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal15:00:00
77Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast15:01:00
78Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini15:02:00
79Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo15:03:00
80Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling15:04:00
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:05:00
82Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:06:00
83Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ15:07:00
84Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:08:00
85Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15:09:00
86Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida15:10:00
87Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo15:11:00
88Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica - GreenEdge15:12:00
89Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15:13:00
90Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF15:14:00
91Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data15:15:00
92Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha15:16:00
93Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale15:17:00
94Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky15:18:00
95Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15:19:00
96Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team15:20:00
97Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff15:21:00
98Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:22:00
99Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Southeast15:23:00
100Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini15:24:00
101Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15:25:00
102Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling15:26:00
103Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:27:00
104Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15:28:00
105Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ15:29:00
106Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team15:30:00
107Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15:31:00
108Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida15:32:00
109Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek - Segafredo15:33:00
110Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge15:34:00
111Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15:35:00
112Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF15:36:00
113Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data15:37:00
114Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha15:38:00
115Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:39:00
116Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15:40:00
117Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin15:41:00
118Carlos A Betancur (Col) Movistar Team15:42:00
119Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff15:43:00
120Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:44:00
121Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast15:45:00
122Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini15:46:00
123Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15:47:00
124Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling15:48:00
125Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:49:00
126Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:50:00
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ15:51:00
128Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:52:00
129Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15:53:00
130Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida15:54:00
131Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo15:55:00
132Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge15:56:00
133David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15:57:00
134Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF15:58:00
135Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data15:59:00
136Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha16:00:00
137Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16:01:00
138Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16:02:00
139Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin16:03:00
140Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16:04:00
141Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff16:05:00
142Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:06:00
143Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast16:07:00
144Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16:08:00
145Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo16:09:00
146Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling16:10:00
147Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16:11:00
148Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16:12:00
149Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ16:13:00
150Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team16:14:00
151Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo16:15:00
152Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida16:16:00
153Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek - Segafredo16:17:00
154Damien Howson (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16:18:00
155Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step16:19:00
156Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF16:20:00
157Merha Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data16:21:00
158Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha16:22:00
159Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:23:00
160Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky16:24:00
161Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin16:25:00
162Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team16:26:00
163Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff16:27:00
164Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:28:00
165Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast16:29:00
166Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16:30:00
167Jos Van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16:31:00
168Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling16:32:00
169Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16:33:00
170Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:34:00
171Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ16:35:00
172Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team16:36:00
173Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo16:37:00
174Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida16:38:00
175Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek - Segafredo16:39:00
176Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica - GreenEdge16:40:00
177Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step16:41:00
178Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF16:42:00
179Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data16:43:00
180Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16:44:00
181Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16:45:00
182Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky16:46:00
183Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin16:47:00
184Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16:48:00
185Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff16:49:00
186Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal16:50:00
187Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast16:51:00
188Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16:52:00
189Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16:53:00
190Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling16:54:00
191Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling16:55:00
192Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:56:00
193Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ16:57:00
194Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team16:58:00
195Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo16:59:00
196Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida17:00:00
197Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek - Segafredo17:01:00
198Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge17:02:00