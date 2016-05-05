Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial start order announced

Image 1 of 5 Tom Dumoulin finished second in the Romandie prologue Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara looking to win his fourth Paris-Roubaix Image 3 of 5 Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali and Michele Scarponi on the Astana ride. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep) will get the 2016 Giro d’Italia underway when he is the first man to roll down the start ramp for the stage 1 time trial in Apeldoorn on Friday. The Italian sets out at 1.45pm CET, the first of 198 riders to tackle the 9.8-kilometre course.

In the absence of last year’s winner Alberto Contador, Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) will be the final starter, setting out at 5.02pm local time. His Orica-GreenEdge team won the opening team time trial in each of the past two editions of the race, and he will look to emulate Svein Tuft and Simon Gerrans by wearing the first maglia rosa of the Giro.

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) will be the penultimate starter, setting out at 5.01pm, while home favourite Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), as well as overall favourites Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Mikel Landa (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) are all among the final starters.

Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial start times