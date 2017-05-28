Giro d'Italia: Stage 21 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Jos van Emden enjoys his first-ever Grand Tour stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali and Tom Dumoulin after the final stage of the Giro d'Italia Image 3 of 5 Team Sunweb after Tom Dumoulin's Giro d'Italia victory (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 5 Tom Dumoulin en route to the overall title at the Giro d'Italia Image 5 of 5 Manuel Quinziato on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) - overall winner

"It's great, it's really crazy. I cannot describe it with words. It's incredible. It was such a nerve-wracking day. I was super nervous from the beginning and I needed to stay calm but I almost couldn't. I had good legs and I just went for it.

"I spoke to my sports director and he said only if we're sure I'll tell you not to take risks in the corners. He said it at halfway already. I was like, 'This is early to say something like that.' Then I crossed the line and they were saying you've won it but then I sat here in front of the TV and it was only like three seconds. I was really angry but I eventually pulled it off. It's incredible."

Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) - stage 21 winner

"I'm so happy. So emotional. I was too may times second and this is a great day for Dutch cycling. Tom wins, I win, finally. There are two really happy people inside this tent.

"On this square metre I'm the happiest man in Milan. I'm so happy because there were so many times that I was second and I always lost to someone in the GC. The tension waiting in the hot seat and now finally I can shout it out.

"First I saw I was two seconds faster and then six seconds faster. My second part was really fast but then I saw him coming through the final part and the clock was ticking. I couldn't watch it any more, I was shouting. So many emotions, winning a stage in a Grand Tour."

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

"I'd loved to have been on the podium but there were stronger opponents out there so I have no complaints. The tension around this final stage was tough. I knew I needed to go fast. I felt like I wasn't really strong over the course today.

"Overall with the Giro I'm happy. I wanted to finish high up the standings and get a stage win and that's what happened."

Laurens ten Dam (Team Sunweb)

"It's great. The first time I won the Giro d'Italia [with a team] I was with Menchov. I was one of the young guys in the team and now I'm by far the oldest. I was in the US in the winter and I saw the parcours of the Giro and I was immediately texting with Tom about TTs and I said you have to do the Giro. Then I was beginning to doubt because every week there was another contender, Quintana was going to do it, Nibali, Aru all those guys. I thought maybe it was better to do the Tour de France.

"In the end we had a big discussion and we said that we have to go for it to try for the GC first time. He impressed me so much in the mountains this year. I knew that he was going to do great TTs but on Blockhaus on Oropa, even on a bad day he was able to limit his losses without Wilco. With Wilco he would have been in the jersey today already. As a team we showed ourselves. I'm so proud of the boys and especially Tom."

Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing)

"Honestly, it's my last Giro and one of my goals and the main reason I rode the Giro d'Italia was because I could wear the Italian jersey in the TT in Milan and I really gave it everything I had left. I think I did a performance where I can't regret anything. There are a lot of strong competitors so let's see what happens.

"It was special. This morning, my wife and kid was at the start and we took a couple of pictures with me because we wanted him to remember his daddy when he was a bike rider.

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal)

"Always nice to make it to Milan. It's the last stage of the Grand Tour and I'm happy. We had a very up and down Grand Tour. Last year we won four stages and this year we won only one. It was good to have André in pink and have a stage win with him. Maxime Monfort also did well. We finished with five, so it shows how tough this Giro d'Italia was so it was good to finish it.

"It wasn't easy. They think I've got a hairline fracture in my palm, so it's very painful. I always like to finish things that I've started, so I finished it."