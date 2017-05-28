Giro d'Italia: Stage 21 highlights - Video
Dumoulin wrests overall title away from Quintana as Van Emden claims final stage
Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) delivered his second excellent time trial performance of the 2017 Giro d'Italia to claim the overall victory on Sunday in Milan.
The Dutchman began stage 21 in fourth overall, 53 seconds down on pink jersey Nairo Quintana (Movistar) but he rocketed to the top of the overall standings with a near-perfect ride against the clock. Quintana fell to second overall, with Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali falling from second to third. FDJ's Thibaut Pinot dropped off the overall podium after giving up 1:27 to Dumoulin in the time trial.
The final stage would prove doubly sweet for Dutch fans, as Jos van Emden stormed to the stage victory. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider rolled off the start ramp within the first hour of the action and wrested control of the hot seat away from BMC's Manuel Quinziato in the early goings. He wouldn't let go from there on out, with his compatriot Dumoulin the only rider mounting a serious challenge for the rest of the stage. Dumoulin would finish second, 15 seconds back, and Quinziato third, making Van Emden a Grand Tour stage winner for the first time in his career.
