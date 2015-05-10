Video: Tom Boonen racing his first Giro d'Italia
Belgian looking forward to opening week
Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) is in his 15th year as a professional but has only just made his debut in the Giro d'Italia this week. The Belgian has started 13 Grand Tours, but usually skipped the Giro because of his focus on the Classics.
Related Articles
However, this year a crash in Paris-Nice left him with a shoulder injury that required surgery, and he was forced to miss his beloved Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.
Boonen sees the first week of the Giro as an opportunity for puncheurs, but he is committed to working for leader Rigoberto Uran. He feels good after racing the Tour of Turkey, but his personal aims are down the road in June.
Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube channel!
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy