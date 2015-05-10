Video: Tom Boonen racing his first Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) ready for his comeback race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen will make a debut at the Giro this year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Rigoberto Uran and Tom Boonen next to the Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tom Boonen says he will be working for his teammate Uran (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 5 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) is in his 15th year as a professional but has only just made his debut in the Giro d'Italia this week. The Belgian has started 13 Grand Tours, but usually skipped the Giro because of his focus on the Classics.

However, this year a crash in Paris-Nice left him with a shoulder injury that required surgery, and he was forced to miss his beloved Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Boonen sees the first week of the Giro as an opportunity for puncheurs, but he is committed to working for leader Rigoberto Uran. He feels good after racing the Tour of Turkey, but his personal aims are down the road in June.

