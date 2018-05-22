Giro d'Italia: Stage 16 highlights - Video
Dennis wins in Roverto, Yates keeps maglia rosa, Aru penalized
Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) won the stage 16 time trial at the Giro d'Italia. The Australian stormed over the 34.2km course between Trento and Rovereto with a time of 40 minutes. He finished 14 seconds ahead of Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) and 22 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).
Related Articles
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished 20th on the day, at 1:37 behind Dennis, but it was enough to keep the maglia rosa. He now leads the overall race by 56 seconds ahead of Dumoulin and 3:11 ahead of Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida).
The day did not go with out controversy as race officials penalized six riders, including Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) for drafting during the time trial.
Watch how the stage 16 time trial unfolded in the highlights video above.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy