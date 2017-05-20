Giro d'Italia: Stage 14 highlights - Video
Dumoulin pads GC lead with victory in Oropa
Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) tightened his grip on the Giro d'Italia's maglia rosa with a strong ride to victory on stage 14. Dumoulin put 14 seconds into Nairo Quintana (Movistar), plus some bonus seconds, after the Colombian lost ground in the final kilometre. Dumoulin now leads the overall classification by 2:47 over Quintana.
Related Articles
Dumoulin: 'Rivals will attack me early and from all sides'
Giro d'Italia: Dumoulin triumphs atop Oropa
Giro d'Italia: Stage 14 finish line quotes
Giro d'Italia: Quintana puts a positive spin on his stage 14 defeat
Dumoulin: 'The third week will be very different'
Giro d'Italia: Nibali escapes growing questions after stumbling on the climb to Oropa
Giro d'Italia: Pinot limits the damage on Oropa to stay in podium fight
Dumoulin had looked in trouble when Quintana launched an attack on the upper slopes of the climb to Oropa but he dug in and gradually pulled back Quintana. The pair rode together to the line with Sky's Mikel Landa and Katusha's Ilnur Zakarin, before a late move by Zakarin saw Quintana go backwards.
Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali had been with them but lost touch and he spent most of the final kilometres toiling alone until he was caught by a group that contained Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Adam Yates (Orica-Scott). Trek's Bauke Mollema was the big loser on the day, giving away over a minute to most of his rivals.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy