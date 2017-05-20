Giro d'Italia: Stage 14 highlights - Video

Ilnur Zakarin makes a final push for the line before being passed by Tom Dumoulin on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) tightened his grip on the Giro d'Italia's maglia rosa with a strong ride to victory on stage 14. Dumoulin put 14 seconds into Nairo Quintana (Movistar), plus some bonus seconds, after the Colombian lost ground in the final kilometre. Dumoulin now leads the overall classification by 2:47 over Quintana.

Dumoulin had looked in trouble when Quintana launched an attack on the upper slopes of the climb to Oropa but he dug in and gradually pulled back Quintana. The pair rode together to the line with Sky's Mikel Landa and Katusha's Ilnur Zakarin, before a late move by Zakarin saw Quintana go backwards.

Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali had been with them but lost touch and he spent most of the final kilometres toiling alone until he was caught by a group that contained Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Adam Yates (Orica-Scott). Trek's Bauke Mollema was the big loser on the day, giving away over a minute to most of his rivals.

