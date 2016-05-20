Giro d'Italia stage 13 - Finish line quotes

Image 1 of 6 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) loses the pink jersey on stage 13 to Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Andre Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) wins stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) leads the day's breakaway during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Dario Cioni (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Andrey Amador (Movistar) new maglia rosa



"That was our first approach to the mountains and the final climb didn't really suit me, so I was a little bit further back. I was able to catch back up and defend by taking the pink jersey. Alejandro [Valverde] is in a good position, everything is intact, and now we move into the tough mountain stages and we will see what we can do.

"They have always supported me in Costa Rica so this jersey is dedicated to all of them.

"I didn't have the legs I wanted to have today but Alejandro was very strong. I was just trying to get up the last climb steadily at my own rhythm and I am really happy I was able to make it back on.

"I'm delighted to have the maglia rosa. I'll do my best to enjoy this experience. The truth is that Alejandro Valverde is very strong and my move to the top spot doesn't change anything. He's our captain and I'm racing for him. We have two very hard days ahead. Tomorrow it'll be one of the queen stages. It's great to go into it with the maglia rosa."

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) - stage winner



"It was a plan that after Mikel Landa abandoned we had the obligation to win a stage. Today it was possible and we tried full gas since the start.

"With Landa going, it was very disappointing. The team had a little lower morale, and we just wanted to win stages .

"After getting in the break I found myself in good form. I was climbing well, but the ascents were very complicated. Thankfully I was able to get out on my own, it's better than being with someone.

"I'm very happy. It's been almost five years since I last won a stage at the Giro d'Italia [Gardeccia 2011].

"We will try again [for a stage win]. We won today, tomorrow is also hard, and we will try during all the mountain stages. Our priority now is to win stages."

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) - former maglia rosa

"It was a really hard stage - right from the beginning but we were able to keep the breakaway group at a good distance. I was definitely suffering on those climbs. With my bodyweight it's hard to keep up with those guys on those gradients. I was lucky enough to find Brambilla on the last descent then I just gave it everything to lose as little time as possible.

[On becoming more of a climber] "The thing is, I'm pretty convinced you can't change your body. Either it comes with the years or I will continue like this. I consider myself a good bike rider and despite my weight I don't climb badly.

[Plans for rest of Giro d'Italia]: "I'm not a defensive rider so you never know."

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

"The team was phenomenal today. We were represented in all the breaks. We had Giovanni who was second and Andrey in pink so we are really happy.

"We all had a good look at each other today. I saw Nibali was in a good condition. He ended up getting two seconds on me but the Giro won't be decided on those two seconds."

Dario Cioni (Team Sky directeur sportif):

"We wanted to get someone in the break - we were talking about [Sergio] Henao or Nieve, afterwards Mikel made the break. For us it was brilliant. The day was super. They didn't do too much work so they were nice and fresh in the end. We said that today it could be better not to work in the break, because it would be a smaller group in the end. Of course there would be a lot of nervousness in the group behind, so we thought if we'd get in the break and not do too much work, we'd be better there."

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling):

"I have to thank my roommate Mathias Brändle, he was the guy who brought me in the breakaway. Without him I wouldn't have been there. In the stage I was attacking on the first climb, since at the moment I'm not so confident in the downhills. I just wanted to have a little bit of an advantage. At the end of the stage was just everybody full gas.

"Finally it's a good race and it's the Giro, so that's nice. For sure if I have the legs again, I will try again."