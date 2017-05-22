Giro d'Italia: Rest day round-up II - Podcast
The Recon Ride delves into the 2017 Giro and looks ahead to the final six stages
After 15 stages of racing, the Giro d'Italia peloton enjoys its last rest day Monday. That means it's time for the Recon Ride to take one final look at the way things are playing out in the season's first Grand Tour.
The past week of eventful racing – which has seen Tom Dumoulin ride into pink with a blazing time trial performance and defend it on the slopes of the Oropa climb – makes for an intriguing situation heading into the last six stages of the Giro. The Dutchman has a bigger advantage than most expected he would at this point, but there are some serious challenges on the horizon, with the likes of Nairo Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali and Thibaut Pinot lurking.
The podcast opines on the current GC picture and looks ahead at the week to come, committing to a few predictions for one last time in this year's race.
