Giro d'Italia Donne showcases world-class peloton on scenic island of Sardinia - Gallery
By Kirsten Frattini published
Warm reception as crowds catch glimpse of their favourites ahead of 4.7km prologue
On the eve of the Giro d'Italia Donne, world-class riders and teams greeted the crowds at the events official team presentation held in Cagliari, on the island of Sardinia.
The Grand Depart of the Italian Grand Tour will be held on the popular tourist island beginning with a 4.7km prologue on Thursday where the first maglia rosa will be awarded to the winner.
Among the many champions to take the stage were two-time overall winner and race favourite Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), who announced earlier that day that she intends to retire from professional cycling at the end of 2023.
World Champion and newly crowned Italian Champion, Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) waved to the crowds assembled in the seaside capital city alongside her teammate and overall contender Elisa Longo Borghini.
In an exclusive Cyclingnews blog, Balsamo wrote about her excitement and expectations at competing in her first-ever Giro d'Italia where she aims to target several of the flatter stages during the 10-day event.
Compatriots Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) were also met with a warm reception by the late-afternoon fans out to catch a glimpse of their favourite athletes.
The 10-day stage race crosses through five regions of Italy – Sardinia, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto – for 1,002.6 kilometres of racing - before concluding in Padova on July 10.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the teams presentation of the 2022 Giro d'Italia Donne.
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.