Giro d'Italia: Stage 21 time trial start list

Image 1 of 4 Richard Carapaz grabs a bite to eat during stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Joe Dombrowski in the breakaway during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) was the lone breakaway rider on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) hits the climb on the opening time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A 17km individual time trial in Verona will be the final test of the Giro d'Italia, where Movistar's young Ecuadoran rider Richard Carapaz will look to make history as the first Grand Tour overall winner from his country.

Carapaz will be last down the ramp at 16:46 local time, chasing Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Mikel Landa (Movistar), while Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) will be trying to distance Landa and get back onto the final overall podium.

The Torricelle Circuit is the same one used in the UCI Road World Championships road races in 1999 and 2004 (both won by Oscar Freire), with only one 4.5km climb that averages at a 5 per cent gradient. The course is covered counter-clockwise, starting out on wide open roads that narrow on the climb.

The first intermediate split is taken at the summit, where there are also mountain points up for grabs, then the route descends for 4km on wide roads before a more technical run-in to the finish in Piazza Bra and the Verona Arena.

Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) will be the first rider to start at 13:45, having survived his first Grand Tour.

Giro d'Italia Stage 21 time trial start order