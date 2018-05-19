Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 14 highlights - Video

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes second behind Chris Froome (Team Sky) on Monte Zoncolan, stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The much feared Monte Zoncolan put an exclamation point at the end of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) scoring an emphatic victory after two weeks of struggles in the race.

Although Froome escaped and soloed to the win, he was closely trailed by magila rosa holder Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who had the Sky rider in sight at the line but couldn't close the gap on the punishing slopes of the Zoncolan. Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) was third.

Behind, defending Giro champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) kept a steady pace, limiting his losses to 37 seconds and, ahead of the stage 16 time trial, is in a strong position to move into the race lead there as he trails Yates by 1:24. Pozzovivo jumped over Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) into third overall at 1:37 with Froome in fifth still 3:10 behind.