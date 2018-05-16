Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 11 highlights - Video

Simon Yates sprays another bottle of champagne on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giro d'Italia leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) continued his determined search for time on defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), with the Briton attacking the cobbled final climb to Osimo to win stage 11 solo.

Dumoulin, however, showed more spark than in previous similar finales, and nearly chased Yates down, falling just two seconds shy. Yates managed to eke out six more seconds thanks to the time bonus to extend his lead to 47 seconds over the Dutchman.

Chris Froome (Sky) and Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) were the losers on the stage, with Froome giving up 40 seconds after missing a critical split and Woods suffering a crash and losing 1:05. Both tumbled out of the top 10 in the overall standings.