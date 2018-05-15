Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 10 highlights - Video

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia, beating breakaway companion Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) in a two-up sprint to the finish line in Gualdo Tadino. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the reduced bunch sprint for third place.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) picked up a time bonus mid-race and leads the overall classification by 41 seconds over runner-up Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), while Thibaut Pinot (Groupama) is in third place at 46 seconds back.

Yates' teammate Esteban Chaves, who started the day in second place overall, had a bad day on the bike and lost over 25 minutes on the way to the finish line. He has plummeted to 39th place in the overall classification.

