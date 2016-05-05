Giro d'Italia 2016 preview - Podcast

Giro d'Italia - One day to go. (Image credit: Immediate Media)

In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast, the team sits down to preview the first Grand Tour of the season, the Giro d’Italia. The Giro is due to set off from Apeldoorn on Friday afternoon with the time triallists fighting it out for the honours.

There are interviews from Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin). We also preview the route and Vincenzo Nibali’s (Astana) chances with European editor Stephen Farrand – who has covered every single Giro d’Italia since 1994.

At the end, there’s time to run-down the list of favourites, analyse the sprinters’ chances and predict who will pull on the first maglia rosa of this year’s race.

You can listen to the podcast above