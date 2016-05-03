British Cycling in crisis – Podcast
Hear from Boardman, Pooley, Ellingworth and British Cycling
The last fortnight has been the most controversial and turbulent period in British Cycling’s recent history.
Allegations surrounding sexism, discrimination, bullying and racism have reached a boiling point and led to the resignation of Performance Director Shane Sutton and the launch of an independent inquiry.
At the recent Tour de Yorkshire Cyclingnews talked to Emma Pooley, Chris Boardman, Bob Howden (British Cycling President) and Rod Ellingworth and asked their thoughts on the recent allegations, the independent inquiry and the opportunity for the organization to reform.
Listen to the full interview below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.
