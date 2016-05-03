Trending

British Cycling in crisis – Podcast

Hear from Boardman, Pooley, Ellingworth and British Cycling

Sky's sponsorship extension with British Cycling will benefit the UK's leading pros

Sky's sponsorship extension with British Cycling will benefit the UK's leading pros
(Image credit: British Cycling)

The last fortnight has been the most controversial and turbulent period in British Cycling’s recent history.

Related Articles

Jess Varnish makes sexism allegations against Shane Sutton

Pendleton and Cooke claim British Cycling is rife with sexism

British Cycling announces independent review following sexism allegations

Shane Sutton resigns amid sexism and discrimination claims

Pooley on British Cycling: Brailsford should face questions

British Cycling and Sutton face further allegations

Howden: I won't step down even if there is sexism within British Cycling

Boardman: British Cycling's 'trial by press' has been disappointing

Allegations surrounding sexism, discrimination, bullying and racism have reached a boiling point and led to the resignation of Performance Director Shane Sutton and the launch of an independent inquiry.

At the recent Tour de Yorkshire Cyclingnews talked to Emma Pooley, Chris Boardman, Bob Howden (British Cycling President) and Rod Ellingworth and asked their thoughts on the recent allegations, the independent inquiry and the opportunity for the organization to reform.

Listen to the full interview below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.