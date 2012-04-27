Trending

Giro d'Italia 2012: Scarponi and Cunego lead Lampre challenge

Scarponi to defend title, Cunego for stage wins

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) climbs through blustery snow on the Passo Pordoi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi and Alessandro Petacchi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lampre-ISD has announced their 2012 Giro d’Italia team today, with Michele Scarponi and Damiano Cunego both set to start the race in Denmark on May 5.

“The race for pink is a top target for Michele Scarponi: the team supported him in his choice of accept the challenge of the Giro and it will sustain Michele with full trust during the whole three weeks of race in order to try to battle for the overall standing.

Lampre-ISD for the 2012 Giro d’Italia: Matteo Bono, Damiano Cunego, Adriano Malori, Przemyslaw Niemiec, Daniele Pietropolli, Daniele Righi, Michele Scarponi, Alessandro Spezialetti, Diego Ulissi.
Technical staff: Roberto Damiani, Orlando Maini and Maurizio Piovani.


 