Lampre-ISD open to sending Scarponi to Tour de France

Image 1 of 2 Michele Scarponi at the 2012 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Michele Scarponi drives the chasing group behind Euskaltel's Igor Anton on the Zoncolan. Scarponi proved to be the only rider capable of keeping Contador within arm's reach this year. He'll go into the 2012 Corsa Rosa as a major favorite. (Image credit: Jered Gruber)

Lampre-ISD manager Giuseppe Saronni is open to the idea of Michele Scarponi leading the Italian squad at the Tour de France in 2012. Scarponi was second to Alberto Contador at this year’s Giro d’Italia, but speaking earlier in the week, he admitted that he was considering focusing his intentions on the Tour de France next season.

“I certainly feel that Michele’s desire to plan next season in a specific way is a positive thing,” Saronni told his team’s website. “A rider of Scarponi’s quality must make his own decisions in a convinced manner and I think it’s right that he should always aim for the best.”

Last season, Scarponi divided the grand tour leadership responsibilities with Damiano Cunego, who finished 7th overall at the Tour de France after skipping the Giro d’Italia. Both riders will make a decision on their 2012 programmes in the weeks to come, although the surfeit of time trialling miles in next July’s Tour will not be to the liking of either man.

“At the first training camp, Scarponi and the directeurs sportifs will be able to evaluate some factors on which they can outline the basis of the programme for 2012,” Saronni said. “That’s the case not only for Scarponi, but for all of our leaders. Discussions on their race programme always need to be deep and constructive.”

Lampre-ISD’s first training camp of the new campaign gets underway in Boario Terme on Sunday.