Lampre oldest team in WorldTour, Liquigas the youngest

Image 1 of 5 The team from Lampre-ISD is presented to the crowd (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 5 Ben Hermans is looking to continue his development in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 5 Laurent Didier moves over from Saxo Bank on a one year deal (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank Sungard teammates recon the team time trial course. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Team Astana for 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lampre-ISD is the oldest WorldTour team in the peloton, and Liquigas-Cannondale the youngest – with not quite three years separating the average age of riders on the two Italian teams. Three teams came in with an average age of more than 29 years: Lampre, RadioShack-Nissan and Saxo Bank. Liquigas was the only one under 27 years.

Sprinters Alessandro Petacchi and Danilo Hondo are both 38 years old, and their ages put Lampre on top of the list. RadioShack has two of the oldest riders, Jens Voigt and Christopher Horner, both 40. Saxo Bank is not represented on the list of ten oldest riders, with their oldest being Matteo Tossato (37) and Nicki Sorensen (36).

From Inner Ring, the teams' average ages:

Lampre-ISD 29.4

RadioShack-Nissan 29.3

Team Saxo Bank 29.1

Astana 28.8

Katusha 28.8

Garmin Cervélo 28.6

AG2R-La Mondiale 28.6

GreenEdge Cycling 28.4

BMC Racing Team 28.2

Sky Procycling 28.2

Movistar Team 27.9

Euskaltel-Euskadi 27.9

Rabobank Cycling Team 27.8

Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27.8

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27.6

Lotto Belisol Team 27.6

FDJ-Big Mat 27.4

Liquigas-Cannondale 26.5



