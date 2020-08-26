Giro adds Regime to its road shoe range

Giro is keen to improve your training regime with its latest road shoe product update. The American cycling brand has added the Regime to its road apparel portfolio, aiming to deliver a shoe which is power-efficient and comfortable.

Giro’s product planners desired to deliver a shoe which features excellent adjustability and all-day riding comfort, without sacrificing the sole stiffness that ensures our watts are not wasted.

The result is a stitchless Synchwire upper, with improved ventilation properties, secured by the L6 specification dials from BOA which operate in 1mm increments. This combination of Giro’s Synchwire upper and BOA’s most sensitive adjustment dials, allow for a very snug fit, without stalling airflow through the shoe’s upper structure.

Inside the new Regime, ergonomic principles have been applied. Giro’s vast experience in shoe design and rider research helped to form the 3D moulded footbed, which has medium arch support in its overall shape. It also features an Aegis antimicrobial treatment for superior hygiene.

Beyond its comfort and adjustability, the Regime is also credibly efficient at transferring your power output to an efficient pedal stroke. Its outsole is carbon-composite, with thermoplastic walking pads for better walking comfort and safety off the bike.

A generous 5mm of cleat box position will ensure that no matter what your crank arm size, leg length or range of motion, there will be a comfortable cleat position with the Regime. Giro’s weight rating for the new Regime shoes is 265g.

Giro is marketing the new men’s Regime in sizes 39-50, whilst there is a range of half-sizes from 42.5 -45.5. For its women’s range, the size spectrum is 36-43, with half-sizes from 37.5-42.5.

For riders seeking the fit properties and on-bike adjustability of BOA dials, with the pedalling efficiency of a carbon sole, these new Regimes are a solid value offering.

Pricing positioning for Giro's new Regime road shoe is $225/€229.95.