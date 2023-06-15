Gino Mäder and Magnus Sheffield taken to hospital after Tour de Suisse crash

Gino Mäder has been airlifted to hospital after he crashed heavily on the descent of the Albulapass in the finale of stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse.

Both Mäder and Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) went off the roadside in the closing kilometres of Thursday’s stage, and they received treatment from paramedics on site before they were taken to hospital.

Mäder’s Bahrain Victorious squad stated that the Swiss rider had been involved in what they described as a “bad crash.” The race organisation later confirmed that he has been airlifted to hospital in Chur.

Cyclingnews understands that Sheffield has sustained a concussion and will be kept in hospital in Samedan overnight.

“Both riders are on their way to the hospital. As far as we know, Magnus Sheffield is less seriously injured. Gino Mäder suffered serious injuries, but I can't go into more detail about them,” Tour de Suisse director Olivier Senn told SRF.

The Tour de Suisse organisation later published a statement regarding the crash on the descent of the Albulapass.

“At race kilometre 197 in the descent of the Albula Pass, two riders crashed at very high speed. The race doctor was on the scene of the accident within two minutes. Magnus Sheffield was responsive. He was transported to Samedan hospital with bruises and a concussion,” read the statement.

“Gino Mäder lay motionless in the water. He was immediately resuscitated and then transported to Chur hospital by air ambulance. The severity of his injuries has not yet been fully clarified. An update will be given as soon as new information is available. The circumstances of the accident are being clarified."

Bahrain Victorious subsequently issued a statement confirming the sequence of events described by the Tour de Suisse organisation.

“More news about the consequences of the accident will follow after Mäder undergoes further examinations,” read the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Gino.”

Roland Thalmann (Tudor Pro Cycling) told SRF that he had encountered the aftermath of the crashes as he descended towards the finish in La Punt.

“After a long curve, two bikes were lying on the side of the road, which didn't look nice,” Thalmann said. “When I looked back, I saw that two riders were quite far down.”

World champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) criticised the presence of the descent at the end of the toughest mountain stage of the race.

“No one can be satisfied that the race ends after such a dangerous descent," Evenepoel said. “I heard some guys fell. It would have been better if the finish had been on top.”

His thoughts were echoed by the new yellow jersey Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo). “Perhaps this descent at the end wasn't the best idea,” he said, according to Blick.