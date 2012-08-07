Image 1 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) with the British flag (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) on the start line (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 135 Annette Edmondson (Australia) was 2nd in the final event of the Women's Omnium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 135 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) leads the charge to the line in the Scratch Race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) moves to the front position on the last lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 135 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) started the sprint two laps out (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 135 Riders get a big push to start the 1-6 Big final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 135 Riders strung out behind the Derny (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 135 Chris Hoy, composed before the start of the first heat (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 135 Chris Hoy's proud family (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 135 Chris Hoy shows off his gold medal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 135 Chris Hoy poses for photographers (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 135 Chris Hoy is ecstatic on winning his 6th career Olympic gold (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 135 Jamie Staff and Mark Cavendish watched from the BBC studio (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 135 Great Britain's Chris Hoy straps in (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 135 Round 1, heat one of the 2012 men's Olympic keirin (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) won the 500TT and clinched the gold by 1 point (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates her gold medal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 135 Sarah Hammer, Laura Trott and Annette Edmonson on the podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 135 Victoria Pendleton, Anna Meares and Shuang Guo on the podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 135 It is the end of an era with the retirement of Victoria Pendleton (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 135 Meares drives to Olympic gold (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 135 Anna Meares vs Victoria Pendleton in gold medal round (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 135 Shuang Guo won the bronze in two straight against Kristina Vogel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 135 Victoria Pendleton won the first race of the final, but was relegated (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 135 Anna Meares takes on Shuang Guo in the semi-final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 135 Victoria Pendleton versus Kristina Vogel in the semi-final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 135 Anna Meares' parents watch their daughter receive the Olympic gold medal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 30 of 135 Annette Edmondson (Australia) finished 4th in the Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 31 of 135 Anna Meares hugs the Aussie team manager (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 32 of 135 Tara Whitten (Canada) finished 3rd in the Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 33 of 135 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) finished 1st in the Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 34 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) finished 2nd in the Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 35 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) leads in the Scratch race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 36 of 135 The Scratch race was the penultimate event in the Women's Omnium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 37 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) and Tara Whitten (Canada) in the Scratch Race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 38 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) wins after turning on the afterburners (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 39 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) charges to the line (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 40 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) in the drag race to the finish (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 41 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) speeds toward the finish (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 42 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) at the front (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 43 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) leads in qualifying (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 44 of 135 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) sprints to victory in the keirin 7th-12th place finals (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 45 of 135 And they're off. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 46 of 135 Maximilian Levy (Germany) wins a round (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 47 of 135 Shane Perkins (Australia) leads Maximilian Levy (Germany) in their keirin second round heat. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 48 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) looks back at his rivals (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 49 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) on his way to winning his keirin second round heat. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 50 of 135 The riders all lined up behind the derny (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 51 of 135 The official starter's gun (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 52 of 135 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) crashed at the beginning of his keirin second round heat which forced a re-start (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 53 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) at the start (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 54 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) celebrates keirin victory (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 55 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) celebrates keirin victory (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 56 of 135 The crowds went wild upon Chris Hoy's victory (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 57 of 135 The men roll out for the keirin (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 58 of 135 Some excited British fans (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 59 of 135 Guess who these fans are cheering for? (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 60 of 135 The British fans have had many reasons to cheer on their cyclists so far this Olympics (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 61 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) holds up his gold medal (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 62 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 63 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 64 of 135 Men's Keirin Olympic podium: Maximilian Levy (Germany), silver; Chris Hoy (Great Britain), gold; Teun Mulder (Netherlands) and Simon van Velthooven (New Zealand) both with bronze (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 65 of 135 Men's Keirin Olympic podium: Maximilian Levy (Germany), Chris Hoy (Great Britain), Teun Mulder (Netherlands) and Simon van Velthooven (New Zealand) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 66 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) wins the men's Olympic keirin (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 67 of 135 A triumphant Chris Hoy (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 68 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 69 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 70 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 71 of 135 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 72 of 135 Sarah Hammer (United States) finished 4th in the 500m time trial which gave her the omnium silver medal. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 73 of 135 Annette Edmondson (Australia) about to start the omnium 500m time trial (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 74 of 135 Annette Edmondson (Australia) and Sarah Hammer (United States) at the front of the omnium scratch race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 75 of 135 Annette Edmondson (Australia) and Sarah Hammer (United States) at the front of the omnium scratch race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 76 of 135 Action in the women's omnium scratch race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 77 of 135 Riders compete in the fifth round of the women's omnium - the 10km scratch race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 78 of 135 The women raced the scratch race as part of the omnium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 79 of 135 The women look at each other during the omnium scratch race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 80 of 135 The women's field, all strung out, during the omnium scratch race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 81 of 135 Sarah Hammer (United States) grimaces with her effort (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 82 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) in action (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 83 of 135 Sarah Hammer (United States) time trials (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 84 of 135 The women lined up for the omnium scratch race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 85 of 135 Women's omnium podium: Sarah Hammer (United States), Laura Trott (Great Britain), Annette Edmondson (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 86 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) with her omnium gold medal (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 87 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 88 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) was beaming after her omnium gold medal (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 89 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) does a victory lap (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 90 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 91 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) time trials (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 92 of 135 Laura Trott (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 93 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 94 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 95 of 135 Anna Meares and Victoria Pendleton after the finish (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 96 of 135 A jubilant Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 97 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) is overjoyed (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 98 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) celebrates after winning (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 99 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) after finishing (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 100 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) had plenty of time to celebrate (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 101 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) leads across the finish (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 102 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) high fives the crowd (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 103 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 104 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) with the silver medal (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 105 of 135 Olympic women's sprint podium: Victoria Pendleton, Anna Meares, Guo Shuang (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 106 of 135 Olympic women's sprint podium: Victoria Pendleton, Anna Meares, Guo Shuang (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 107 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 108 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 109 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) happy after winning (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 110 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) is congratulated (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 111 of 135 An emotional Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 112 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 113 of 135 Victoria Pendleton looks back at Anna Meares in the final (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 114 of 135 Victoria Pendleton looks back at Anna Meares in the final (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 115 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 116 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) comes around Guo Shuang (People's Republic of China) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 117 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) looks back at Guo Shuang (People's Republic of China) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 118 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) and Kristina Vogel (Germany) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 119 of 135 Guo Shuang (People's Republic of China) and Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 120 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 121 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 122 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) leads Kristina Vogel (Germany) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 123 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) leads Kristina Vogel (Germany) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 124 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 125 of 135 Kristina Vogel (Germany) leads Guo Shuang (People's Republic of China) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 126 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 127 of 135 Guo Shuang (People's Republic of China) celebrates (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 128 of 135 Guo Shuang (People's Republic of China) and Kristina Vogel (Germany) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 129 of 135 Kristina Vogel (Germany) looks back at Guo Shuang (People's Republic of China) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 130 of 135 Anna Meares and Victoria Pendleton throw elbows. Pendleton comes out of the sprint lane,a move that gets her relegated. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 131 of 135 Anna Meares and Victoria Pendleton throw elbows. Pendleton comes out of the sprint lane,a move that gets her relegated. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 132 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) looks back at Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 133 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 134 of 135 Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 135 of 135 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) leads Kristina Vogel (Germany) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Women's Omnium

Laura Trott brought her country its seventh gold medal of the Olympic Games, putting in a new track record in the 500m time trial, the last event of the omnium, to move into the overall victory over the USA's Sarah Hammer.

Related Articles Hammer leads Olympic omnium after pursuit

The 20-year-old, who was part of the winning pursuit team, became the country's second double gold medalist after Jason Kenny.

"I didn't expect it," Trott said of her second gold medal. "I though I had a chance after winning the [omnium at] Worlds and I really wanted to win the team pursuit. I’m glad that paid off. All our training came together, but to win the omnium as well I really can't believe it, I really can't."

Holding off her nerves ahead of all the other events, Trott finally started to feel the pressure ahead of the final race, but the deafening roar of the crowd helped her get through it.

"I was nervous but I was confident, I knew that I had to put at least two places into her. If I got three it was a definite, but if I had put two places into her I had to beat her by 0.6 of a second. I was nervous but confident. My legs were killing me but the crowd just drove me home and I wasn’t giving up.

"I'm never normally that nervous because I am good at it. Not many people can put three points into Sarah Hammer."

Hammer was leading the overall standings in the omnium by one point going into the finale, but the 500m time trial has never been her strongest event. Despite posting her personal best time, she was only ranked fourth in the test behind Australian Annette Edmondson (Australia), who secured the bronze medal with the second fastest time of the night.

"The 500 has been the hardest one for me in past events," said Hammer. "That's what I've been training for. That was kinda what got me there in the end. It was a personal best for me. I've never gone sub-36 (seconds).

"I've been training and waiting for that moment. There's always things that I could have hoped for, but that's the nature of the omnium. You don't know how other people are going to place here or there. If you would have changed your move, maybe that would have shuffled places of other people. I'm really thrilled getting through all six of those events. I gave it my best shot on every single one. That's why I get to have this around my neck right now," she said, proudly touching her silver medal.

Edmondson, the world champion in the discipline, was not completely satisfied with bronze. "To be honest I came here wanting more. I wanted gold or silver but stuffed up the points race a little bit. I couldn't face going home with nothing, so to get bronze is brilliant.

"I am so happy to be able to take something home, especially after we didn't win the bronze in the team pursuit. I did this for my teammates back home. It is my first medal at the Olympics and I can't believe it, it's something special."

Day one: The pecking order is established

The women's omnium got underway with the 250m time trial, a flying lap which was sure to be the domain of Frenchwoman Clara Sanchez. The sprinter had already shown her speed with a fourth place overall in the women's keirin, and as expected, she posted the fastest time and a new track record in 14.058. Australia's Edmondson was two tenths outside the mark, bettering the time of notable road sprinter Kirsten Wild (Netherlands). In a stunning performance of speed and technique, home favourite Trott sped around the track, quicker even than Sanchez, but only by one thousandth of a second.

That result put Trott in a prime position heading into the points race, but her competitors had a challenge in store. After a lackadaisical 10 laps, Edmondson opened with a win in the first sprint over two-time omnium world champion Whitten. Trott fired back, coming over the top of Cuban Marlies Mejias to win sprint two.

Now that the favourites had laid down trumps, it was time for the outsiders to attack: Belgian Jolien D'Hoore, Malgorzata Wojtyra, Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia), Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) and Russian Evgeniya Romanyuta slipped away, staying clear for the third sprint which D'Hoore won.

It was an anglophonic alliance that went on to take a lap before the next sprint: Hammer, Whitten and Kiwi Jo Kiesanowski went clear and worked smoothly together to bring themselves on the same lap as the leader D'Hoore. The break succeeded in lapping the field before the next sprint, won by Tatsianan Sharakova (Belarus), who then kept the pressure on to gain a lap solo.

Trott was now up against the entire field, who would not let her get away. She was forced to respond to attacks from Hammer, Whitten and Edmondson who were content to let Wojtyra mop up more sprints along the way. Heading into the finale, the Polish rider led by an unbeatable margin of six points over Whitten, with Sharakova and Hammer and D'Hoore tied for third.

Trott got what she could out of the finale, taking the dash to the line over Sharakova, while Whitten smartly slotted in for two points in third place to secure third, with D'Hoore and Hammer rounding out the top five.

The result put Hammer out on top with 10 points, tied with Whitten, while Trott was one point in arrears. Edmondson sat fourth, four points behind the leaders heading into the elimination race.

Sharakova took an early exit to drop down the standings, while the top five in the standings rode attentively at the front. Trott found herself too far back, having to slip through the middle in the sprint for 10th to avoid elimination. The British rider then launched a brisk acceleration that sent Whitten drifting back. Although she fought to get back in, it was too late for the Canadian and her eighth place pushed her back to fourth overall by the end.

The finale came down to a hotly contested final three, with Edmondson leading out the sprint for third then getting passed before the line by Trott and Hammer. The sprint for the victory started right out of the first turn, with Hammer trying to get the jump on Trott, but being unable to match the British rider's speed. Trott's win, her second of the day, put her on top although tied with Hammer at 12 points.

Day two: all about timing

In the individual purusit, Hammer showed why she holds the world record by winning in a time nearly a full second quicker than Trott, while Whitten also posted a strong time for third. Edmondson held the fourth best time to leave the standings in that order ahead of the scratch race in the evening.

The scratch race was an aggressive affair, with Trott and Hammer trading blows, while Whitten fought to protect her position in the medal hunt from the onslaught of Belgium's d'Hoore and Edmondson. In the end, the race came down to a bunch sprint with Hammer taking the lead with two laps to go and setting such a furious pace that Trott was swamped in the final push to the line. The British rider fought back hard to take third, with Edmondson getting over Hammer to win the race.

Whitten lost her third place spot to Edmondson due to a sixth place finish behind Wild and d'Hoore in the bunch sprint. Heading into the final event, the 500m time trial, Hammer held a two point lead over Trott, but the race was a specialty of the British rider. In the world championships and the London test event, Hammer's best 500 finish was fourth behind Trott, who won both. Hammer had to be top two, or if third place had to beat Trott on the accumulated time of their flying lap, pursuit and 500.

It did not come down to that, however. Both riders put in their personal best times, Trott in a new track record of 35.111 to win the event, Hammer in 35.900 for the fourth best time behind Edmondson (35.140) and Clara Sanchez (35.451), but the result put the American one point down on the British rider.

A seventh gold for Great Britain, a second silver for Hammer and a bronze medal for the world champion Edmondson.

Men's Keirin

Sir Chris Hoy rode into history to become Great Britain's most decorated Olympian, netting his sixth career gold medal by winning in the men's keirin in a scintillating final race of the 2012 Olympic Games track cycling competition.

Hoy bested German Max Levy, New Zealand's Simon van Velthooven and Teun Mulder (Netherlands) to bring the British crowd to its feet in rapturous joy.

"I'm in shock. I'm trying to take it all in, but this is surreal. It is what I always wanted - to win gold in front of my home crowd. I can't express the feelings I'm having right now. It's just the most amazing feeling," said Hoy.

The kilometer time trial may have been axed from the Olympic programme after Hoy's gold medal in Athens in 2004, but that didn't stop him from using that talent to power away in each of the rounds to a magnificent margin of victory.

"This is the perfect end to my Olympic career. At Sydney (2000), I was just over the moon with a silver medal. If I'd have stopped then I would have been a happy boy, but to go on to Athens, Beijing and here, I can't put it into words."

Matched up against Levy, Van Velthooven, Mulder, Malaysia's Awang Azizulhasni, Shane Perkins (Australia) and Teun Mulder (Netherlands), Hoy slotted in the middle of the line-up behind the derny as the others fought for the protected spot in front in the six-lap race.

Levy and Perkins ganged up on Awang, with the German taking the derny, pushing Awang toward the back, but that didn't stop the scrappy Malaysian. Just as the derny prepared to pull off, he made his jump to the front, his early acceleration matched by Hoy.

Heading into two laps to go, Hoy made his move going around Awang on the outside and hitting the front. He maintained his violent pace, daring the others to hit the wind. They never did. Levy finally made his move on the outside in the final two bends, but Hoy had the shortest route in the sprinter's lane and the German never made it to the front.

Hoy re-accelerated as Levy fought off the push from Mulder in the middle, but it was van Velthooven who slipped up through the center to bring the silver medal to a three-way photo finish.

The German got the silver by a slim margin to bring his country's haul to five, three of which were silver. He was satisfied that he had done everything he could in pursuit of gold. "I couldn't have done anything else, I was the only one who really attacked, so I have no regrets. He was just the fastest rider and the finish is on the finish line.

"In Beijing I was fourth in the (individual) sprint, today I came back to win a medal, so I'm very happy."

The bronze medal battle went down to a photo finish between Van Velthooven and Mulder, and after much examination it was decided the race was a dead heat. Both riders were given bronze medals.

"Just a huge thanks to everyone, my coach, my teammates, people that have believed in me. I got a big medal around my neck to show them the hard work paid off. I can't wait for the next Games to come. For a sprinter, even to be here is a huge thing for New Zealand," said van Velthooven.

Mulder was initially shown in fourth place, but after waiting around nervously, he saw they had called the tie. "I couldn't see whether I was third or fourth. Well, I had a good feeling but you have to wait and see. Then they showed Simon as third and me as fourth - at that moment I just collapsed."

The judges' decision turned his day around, however, bringing a dream come true for Mulder and the only track cycling medal for the Netherlands.

"I dreamt of this, an Olympic medal, maybe my last Games. A couple of weeks ago I had this vision of taking bronze here. Fantastic."

Women's Sprint

Anna Meares gave the Australians their first cycling gold medal of the 2012 Olympic Games, defeating defending Olympic individual sprint champion and home hero Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) in two races. Bronze medalist from Beijing Guo Shuang repeated her performance, winning over German Kristina Vogel in two races as well.

"I have to say this one is pretty sweet," Meares said of her second career gold medal which followed her early success in 2004 in the 500 meter time trial. "When I won gold in Athens as a young 20 year old, I was very inexperienced, and very much not expected to have that level of success. The expectation was different this time around.

"This is what I've targeted, after bronze (in the individual sprint) in Athens and silver in Beijing, I wanted to take one step higher. The challenge was a big one, and I didn't know if I would be capable of doing it."

In the controversy of the night, Meares was awarded the first race after a closely fought match in which Pendleton came out of the sprinter's lane, bumping elbows with Meares out of turn four. Minutes later, the news came through that Pendleton was relegated, but Meares had already gained confidence from how close she had come to beating her outright.

"It was so close, I thought that I had it. Then when I saw Victoria being given the number one position, I asked my coach Gary whether there would be a relegation, he said 'don't care, look towards the next race'.

"When the relegation came through, I said 'I could do this'. I got a lot of confidence out of that race and I think it showed in the second one."

Meares was clearly better in the second race, pushing Pendleton to a tactical disadvantage by pinning her high on the track and stripping her of the long sprint which is her strongest suit,

"I knew I was going to try that at the race," Meares said of the tactic. "Especially since Vicky is a phenomenal athlete from second position, she has fantastic top end speed. I knew when I drew number two first, it was my chance to get one notch up and the psychological advantage going into second round. I knew I would force her to the front again, and perhaps make her question her ability to hold me off at the end.

"That was my whole game plan, the whole way, from weeks ago."

Pendleton had already suffered punishment at the hands of the commissaires in the team sprint, with a hasty exchange denying her and Jess Varnish a chance at medals, but the sprint was her another chance to add another gold to her keirin win.

She admitted that her second relegation was a mental blow. "I was really annoyed because I was sure that she touched me and it caused me to move up. I cannot believe twice in one competition that I have been relegated, disqualified, it's unheard of. It's a bit of surprise. It did knock my confidence a bit, I have to say. I really tried in that last ride."

In the second round, Meares dictated the race, keeping it slow and going up to the very top of the track high above turn four, bringing the pair to a near track stand. Of course the rules specify riders must continue at a walking pace, but the maneuver made Pendleton react, she dove down the banking heading into two to go, and had no choice but to try to leave Meares behind.

But it only took a moment's hesitation in Pendleton's speed, and Meares was on her, lurking as the British rider re-accelerated to the bell. Meares timed her jump perfectly into turn three, coming out of the last turn with a wheel's lead. The wind went out of Pendleton's sails, and Meares was able to pump her fist in victory as the crowds gave polite applause.

Pendleton, who is looking forward to hanging up her racing wheels now, was happy that her final race was a good one. "I am glad it got to that stage because I believe she's the best rider on the field. Anna and myself in the final, we have met many a time. I wish her all the best. I am glad to say that this is the last time I have to go through this."

For Guo, the race was a relief after her team's own relegation in the team sprint, when they went from gold to silver. "From day one after losing the gold on Thursday, I quickly adjusted myself," Guo said. "These few days have been difficult for me but I tried not to think too much about it. I felt sad when I saw peoples' encouraging messages after I lost the gold on the first day but I didn't want this feeling to affect me for the other events."

She quickly dispatched Vogel in two convincing rounds, but the German was pleased to get this far at her young age. "I'm further than I thought. When the frustration is over I'll be able to think: 'It's my first Olympic Games, I'm 21 years old and I go home with a gold medal and a fourth place. Is that nice or what?'"

Men's Keirin

Men's Keirin Qualifying - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 0:00:10.177 2 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 3 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 4 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad And Tobago) 5 Sergey Borisov (Russia) 6 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Men's Keirin Qualifying - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 0:00:10.244 2 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 3 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) 4 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 5 Shane Perkins (Australia) 6 Miao Zhang (People's Republic Of China)

Men's Keirin Qualifying - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickael Bourgain (France) 0:00:10.486 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 3 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 4 Joseph Veloce (Canada) 5 Denis Spicka (Czech Republic) 6 Christos Volikakis (Greece)

Men's Keirin Repechage - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 0:00:11.008 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 3 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad And Tobago) 4 Joseph Veloce (Canada) 5 Sergey Borisov (Russia) 6 Miao Zhang (People's Republic Of China)

Men's Keirin Repechage - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 0:00:10.603 2 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) 3 Shane Perkins (Australia) 4 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 5 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 6 Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin - Second Round: Heat 1 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 3 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 4 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 5 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 6 Christos Volikakis (Greece)

Men's Keirin - Second Round: Heat 2 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 2 Simon van Velthooven (New Zealand) 3 Shane Perkins (Australia) 4 Mickael Bourgain (France) 5 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) 6 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Men's Keirin Finals - 7th-12th place 7 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 8 Mickael Bourgain (France) 9 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 10 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 11 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 12 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)

Men's Keirin Finals - 1st-6th place 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 3 Simon van Velthooven (New Zealand) 3 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 5 Shane Perkins (Australia) 6 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Women's Omnium

Women's Omnium - 3km Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (Usa) 0:03:29.554 2 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:03:30.547 3 Tara Whitten (Canada) 0:03:31.114 4 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 0:03:35.958 5 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:03:38.301 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:03:39.741 7 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 0:03:40.349 8 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:03:41.495 9 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:03:41.897 10 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 0:03:42.301 11 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 0:03:44.971 12 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:03:45.083 13 Li Huang (China) 0:03:45.610 14 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:03:46.317 15 Minhye Lee (Republic of Korea) 0:03:46.871 16 Mei Yu Hsiao (Taipei) 0:03:49.051 17 Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 0:03:54.926 18 Clara Sanchez (France) 0:03:56.800

Women's Omnium: Standings after four rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (USA) 13 pts 2 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 14 3 Tara Whitten (Canada) 21 4 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 21 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 28 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 31 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 34 8 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 35 9 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 36 10 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 38 11 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 41 12 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 45 13 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 47 14 Clara Sanchez (France) 51 15 Li Huang (China) 53 16 Minhye Lee (Republic of Korea) 54 17 Mei Yu Hsiao (Taipei) 61 18 Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 61

Women's Omnium - 10km Scratch Race 1 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 2 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 3 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 4 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 6 Tara Whitten (Canada) 7 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 8 Huang Li (People's Republic of China) 9 Lee Minhye (Republic of Korea) 10 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 11 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 12 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 13 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 14 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 15 Hsiao Mei Yu (Taipei) 16 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 17 Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 18 Clara Sanchez (France)

Women's Omnium - Standings after five rounds 1 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 15 pts 2 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 17 3 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 22 4 Tara Whitten (Canada) 27 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 33 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 35 7 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 45 8 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 46 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 48 10 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 49 11 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 52 12 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 58 13 Huang Li (People's Republic of China) 61 14 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 61 15 Lee Minhye (Republic of Korea) 63 16 Clara Sanchez (France) 69 17 Hsiao Mei Yu (Taipei) 76 18 Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 78

Women's Omnium - 500 Time Trial 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:00:35.110 2 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 0:00:35.140 3 Clara Sanchez (France) 0:00:35.451 4 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 0:00:35.900 5 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:00:35.912 6 Huang Li (People's Republic of China) 0:00:36.315 7 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 0:00:36.360 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:00:36.393 9 Hsiao Mei Yu (Taipei) 0:00:36.482 10 Tara Whitten (Canada) 0:00:36.509 11 Lee Minhye (Republic of Korea) 0:00:36.547 12 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:00:36.585 13 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:36.748 14 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:00:36.790 15 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:00:37.152 16 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 0:00:37.308 17 Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 0:00:37.578 18 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 0:00:37.937

Women's Omnium - Final overall standings 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 18 pts 2 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 19 3 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 24 4 Tara Whitten (Canada) 37 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 45 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 50 7 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 55 8 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 57 9 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 59 10 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 61 11 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 63 12 Huang Li (People's Republic of China) 67 13 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 69 14 Clara Sanchez (France) 72 15 Lee Minhye (Republic of Korea) 74 16 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 76 17 Hsiao Mei Yu (Taipei) 85 18 Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 95

Women's Sprint

Women's Sprint Semi-final - Heat 1: Race 1 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.481 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Sprint Semi-final - Heat 1: Race 2 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.538 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Sprint Semi-final - Heat 2: Race 1 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.683 2 Guo Shuang (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint Semi-final - Heat 2: Race 2 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.284 2 Guo Shuang (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 1 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 2 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) REL

Women's Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 2 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.348 2 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race 1 3 Guo Shuang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.532 4 Kristina Vogel (Germany)