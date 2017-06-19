Trending

Gilbert, Izaguirre, Spilak climb WorldTour ranking after Tour de Suisse

Van Avermaet holds firm atop the standings

Phlippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet atop his new race bike recognising his Olympic road race win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Spanish champion Ion Izaguirre on his way to fifth overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) with the Tour de Suisse trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert has moved into the top five of the UCI WorldTour rankings and Ion Izaguirre into the top 10 as Greg Van Avermaet stays well out in front after the Tour de Suisse.

The race was Van Avermaet’s first WorldTour outing since Liege-Bastogne-Liege in late April and, despite finishing no higher than 15th on stage 3, he makes it three months at top spot thanks to the lead he built up over the spring.

Gilbert moves from sixth to fifth at the expense of Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski thanks to his stage 2 victory. He earned 60 points for that win and added another 20 by finishing in the top 30 overall.

Peter Sagan’s two stage wins weren’t enough to propel him up the standings, and he remains locked in ninth.

Izaguirre flopped on stage 4 but fought back to finish third on stage 6, second on stage 7, and fourth overall. Previously 13th, he jumps into 10th, pushing down Alberto Contador, Sergio Henao, and Thibaut Pinot.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of riders who didn’t add to their tallies in the past week. Tom Dumoulin, fourth, abandoned the race, while most others had instead raced the Critérium du Dauphiné the previous week.

The big mover of the week is Simon Spilak, winner of a stage and the overall of the Tour de Suisse. Previously 103rd in the WorldTour rankings, with just 161 points, the Slovenian has jumped all the way up to 28th, on 741 points.

In the team ranking, Quick-Step Floors hold on to top spot, picking up 100 points at Suisse. BMC picked up almost 700, meanwhile, and close the gap to just over 1000 points.

There is no WorldTour racing this week, so the rankings will remain the same until the Tour de France, which gets underway a week on Saturday in Dusseldoorf.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2538
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2105
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1867
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb1851
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1750
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1711
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors1565
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1536
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1450
10Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1276
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1213
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1152
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1068
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin979
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors961
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale960
17Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo955
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo910
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin876
20Faria Da Costa Rui Alberto828
21Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott800
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team790
23Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors785
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team764
25Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb754
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo749
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida744
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin741
29Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott696
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data695

Team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Quick-Step Floors8990
2BMC Racing Team7828
3Movistar Team5952
4Team Sky5521
5Orica-Scott5396
6Trek-Segafredo4862
7Team Sunweb4117
8Bora-Hansgrohe4052
9Katusha-Alpecin3704
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo3370
11AG2R La Mondiale3067
12Bahrain-Merida3050
13UAE Team Emirates2878
14Cannondale-Drapac2843
15Astana Pro Team2576
16FDJ2462
17Lotto Soudal2354
18Dimension Data1585