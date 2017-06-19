Gilbert, Izaguirre, Spilak climb WorldTour ranking after Tour de Suisse
Van Avermaet holds firm atop the standings
Philippe Gilbert has moved into the top five of the UCI WorldTour rankings and Ion Izaguirre into the top 10 as Greg Van Avermaet stays well out in front after the Tour de Suisse.
Related Articles
The race was Van Avermaet’s first WorldTour outing since Liege-Bastogne-Liege in late April and, despite finishing no higher than 15th on stage 3, he makes it three months at top spot thanks to the lead he built up over the spring.
Gilbert moves from sixth to fifth at the expense of Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski thanks to his stage 2 victory. He earned 60 points for that win and added another 20 by finishing in the top 30 overall.
Peter Sagan’s two stage wins weren’t enough to propel him up the standings, and he remains locked in ninth.
Izaguirre flopped on stage 4 but fought back to finish third on stage 6, second on stage 7, and fourth overall. Previously 13th, he jumps into 10th, pushing down Alberto Contador, Sergio Henao, and Thibaut Pinot.
The rest of the top 10 is made up of riders who didn’t add to their tallies in the past week. Tom Dumoulin, fourth, abandoned the race, while most others had instead raced the Critérium du Dauphiné the previous week.
The big mover of the week is Simon Spilak, winner of a stage and the overall of the Tour de Suisse. Previously 103rd in the WorldTour rankings, with just 161 points, the Slovenian has jumped all the way up to 28th, on 741 points.
In the team ranking, Quick-Step Floors hold on to top spot, picking up 100 points at Suisse. BMC picked up almost 700, meanwhile, and close the gap to just over 1000 points.
There is no WorldTour racing this week, so the rankings will remain the same until the Tour de France, which gets underway a week on Saturday in Dusseldoorf.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2538
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2105
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1867
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1851
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1750
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1711
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|1565
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1536
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1450
|10
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1276
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1213
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1152
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1068
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|979
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|961
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|960
|17
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|955
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|910
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|876
|20
|Faria Da Costa Rui Alberto
|828
|21
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|800
|22
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|790
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|785
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|764
|25
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|754
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|749
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|744
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|741
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|696
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|695
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|8990
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|7828
|3
|Movistar Team
|5952
|4
|Team Sky
|5521
|5
|Orica-Scott
|5396
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|4862
|7
|Team Sunweb
|4117
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4052
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3704
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3370
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3067
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|3050
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|2878
|14
|Cannondale-Drapac
|2843
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|2576
|16
|FDJ
|2462
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|2354
|18
|Dimension Data
|1585
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy