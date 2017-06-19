Gilbert, Izaguirre, Spilak climb WorldTour ranking after Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 5 Phlippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet atop his new race bike recognising his Olympic road race win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Spanish champion Ion Izaguirre on his way to fifth overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) with the Tour de Suisse trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert has moved into the top five of the UCI WorldTour rankings and Ion Izaguirre into the top 10 as Greg Van Avermaet stays well out in front after the Tour de Suisse.

The race was Van Avermaet’s first WorldTour outing since Liege-Bastogne-Liege in late April and, despite finishing no higher than 15th on stage 3, he makes it three months at top spot thanks to the lead he built up over the spring.

Gilbert moves from sixth to fifth at the expense of Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski thanks to his stage 2 victory. He earned 60 points for that win and added another 20 by finishing in the top 30 overall.

Peter Sagan’s two stage wins weren’t enough to propel him up the standings, and he remains locked in ninth.

Izaguirre flopped on stage 4 but fought back to finish third on stage 6, second on stage 7, and fourth overall. Previously 13th, he jumps into 10th, pushing down Alberto Contador, Sergio Henao, and Thibaut Pinot.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of riders who didn’t add to their tallies in the past week. Tom Dumoulin, fourth, abandoned the race, while most others had instead raced the Critérium du Dauphiné the previous week.

The big mover of the week is Simon Spilak, winner of a stage and the overall of the Tour de Suisse. Previously 103rd in the WorldTour rankings, with just 161 points, the Slovenian has jumped all the way up to 28th, on 741 points.

In the team ranking, Quick-Step Floors hold on to top spot, picking up 100 points at Suisse. BMC picked up almost 700, meanwhile, and close the gap to just over 1000 points.

There is no WorldTour racing this week, so the rankings will remain the same until the Tour de France, which gets underway a week on Saturday in Dusseldoorf.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2538 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2105 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1867 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 1851 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1750 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1711 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 1565 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1536 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1450 10 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1276 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1213 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1152 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1068 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 979 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 961 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 960 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 955 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 910 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 876 20 Faria Da Costa Rui Alberto 828 21 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 800 22 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 790 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 785 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 764 25 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 754 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 749 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 744 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 741 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 696 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 695