Porte, Fuglsang climb WorldTour rankings as Van Avermaet holds firm

Quick-Step Floors remain well clear in team standings

Image 1 of 5

Richie Porte crossing the finish line on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Richie Porte crossing the finish line on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Greg Van Avermaet celebrating his Tour de Luxembourg final stage victory

Greg Van Avermaet celebrating his Tour de Luxembourg final stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his Critérium du Dauphiné victory

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his Critérium du Dauphiné victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Philippe Gilbert is all smiles after his Tour de Suisse stage win

Philippe Gilbert is all smiles after his Tour de Suisse stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Alejandro Valverde on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Alejandro Valverde on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) is still holding firm after almost three months atop the WorldTour rankings. Van Avermaet soared into the lead after a stellar start to his Classics campaign and built up such an advantage that he has been untouchable so far, despite not scoring points since Liege-Bastogne-Liege in April. He still has 423 points over the next best rider in the standings, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Valverde finds himself in a BMC Racing sandwich, with Richie Porte jumping from seventh to third following a strong ride at the Criterium du Dauphine. Porte did not win the French stage race, after being pushed out of the yellow jersey on the final day of racing, but still clocked up 505 points over the week’s racing.

The man who beat Porte to victory on Sunday, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), has climbed from a lowly 105th in the standings to just outside the top 20. He’s still a long way off the top 10, but his points haul has moved Astana from 17th up to 15th in the team rankings. They’ll be hoping for some good fortune at the Tour de France to help them climb a little higher by the end of the summer.

Back in the individual standings, there were a few more movers and shakers. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) made it into the top 10, while Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors) both moved up places – to fourth and seventh respectively – as Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) both slipped back. Dumoulin is likely to make some ground back up at this week’s Tour de Suisse.

Despite having two riders in the top three, BMC Racing are still some way behind the leaders of the team competition, Quick-Step Floors. The latter has four riders in the top 20, with Martin, Philippe Gilbert, Fernando Gaviria and Julian Alaphilippe. BMC Racing has just Van Avermaet and Porte, with their next best rider Rohan Dennis down in 27th. Dennis took victory in the Tour de Suisse prologue and wore the race leader’s jersey for a day, as did his teammate Stefan Kung. However, Gilbert also claimed a stage for Quick-Step Floors so that 1,752-point gap is unlikely to close too much.

 

Further back, Team Sky jumped Orica-Scott to move into fourth, while Astana and AG2R La Mondiale made some ground.

WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamScore
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2528pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2105
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1867
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb1851
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1711
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1670
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors1565
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1536
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1305
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1213
11Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1152
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1068
13Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1066
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin979
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors961
16Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo955
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo900
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin876
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors785
20Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott775
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team764

Team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors8890pts
2BMC Racing Team7138
3Movistar Team5714
4Team Sky5371
5Orica-Scott5341
6Trek-Segafredo4822
7Team Sunweb4044
8Bora-Hansgrohe3847
9Katusha-Alpecin3084
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo3010
11Bahrain-Merida2780
12Cannondale-Drapac2765
13AG2R La Mondiale2532
14UAE Team Emirates2520
15Astana Pro Team2491
16FDJ2412
17Lotto Soudal2324
18Dimension Data1530

 