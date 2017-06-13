Porte, Fuglsang climb WorldTour rankings as Van Avermaet holds firm

Image 1 of 5 Richie Porte crossing the finish line on stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet celebrating his Tour de Luxembourg final stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his Critérium du Dauphiné victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Philippe Gilbert is all smiles after his Tour de Suisse stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Alejandro Valverde on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) is still holding firm after almost three months atop the WorldTour rankings. Van Avermaet soared into the lead after a stellar start to his Classics campaign and built up such an advantage that he has been untouchable so far, despite not scoring points since Liege-Bastogne-Liege in April. He still has 423 points over the next best rider in the standings, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Valverde finds himself in a BMC Racing sandwich, with Richie Porte jumping from seventh to third following a strong ride at the Criterium du Dauphine. Porte did not win the French stage race, after being pushed out of the yellow jersey on the final day of racing, but still clocked up 505 points over the week’s racing.

The man who beat Porte to victory on Sunday, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), has climbed from a lowly 105th in the standings to just outside the top 20. He’s still a long way off the top 10, but his points haul has moved Astana from 17th up to 15th in the team rankings. They’ll be hoping for some good fortune at the Tour de France to help them climb a little higher by the end of the summer.

Back in the individual standings, there were a few more movers and shakers. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) made it into the top 10, while Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors) both moved up places – to fourth and seventh respectively – as Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) both slipped back. Dumoulin is likely to make some ground back up at this week’s Tour de Suisse.

Despite having two riders in the top three, BMC Racing are still some way behind the leaders of the team competition, Quick-Step Floors. The latter has four riders in the top 20, with Martin, Philippe Gilbert, Fernando Gaviria and Julian Alaphilippe. BMC Racing has just Van Avermaet and Porte, with their next best rider Rohan Dennis down in 27th. Dennis took victory in the Tour de Suisse prologue and wore the race leader’s jersey for a day, as did his teammate Stefan Kung. However, Gilbert also claimed a stage for Quick-Step Floors so that 1,752-point gap is unlikely to close too much.

Further back, Team Sky jumped Orica-Scott to move into fourth, while Astana and AG2R La Mondiale made some ground.

WorldTour rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Score 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2528 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2105 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1867 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 1851 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1711 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1670 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 1565 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1536 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1305 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1213 11 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1152 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1068 13 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1066 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 979 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 961 16 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 955 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 900 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 876 19 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 785 20 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 775 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 764