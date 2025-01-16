Giant and Liv overhaul time trial/tri frameset, finally adding disc brakes

New TT/triathlon frameset launched alongside new Cadex wheels

Giant Trinity/Liv Avow 2025
(Image credit: Giant)

Giant has launched a new Trinity Advanced SL time trial/triathlon frameset, as well as the parallel Liv Avow Advanced SL women’s version. It claims that the new frames offer lower weight, improved aerodynamics and more control, as well as greater adjustability.

The previous generation 2016 Trinity/Avow was looking decidedly old school, and Giant has swapped to disc brakes from rim brakes and re-designed the frameset, cockpit and hydration/feed solutions for the new bike. Tyre clearance is now 30mm.

