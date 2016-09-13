Giant-Alpecin with Degenkolb and Dumoulin for 2016 Eneco Tour

Image 1 of 5 John Degenkolb on the podium at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg Image 2 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 4 of 5 Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Georg Preidler (Austria)

Giant-Alpecin have confirmed its team for the Eneco Tour, the final stage race of the 2016 UCI WorldTour calendar, with John Degenkolb and Tom Dumoulin leading its aspirations.

Dumoulin has twice ridden the Dutch and Belgian stage race, finishing second in 2013 and third in 2014 when he also won the time trial and points classification. The 25-year-old enters the race off the back of third place at the Tour of Britain and will use the race as preparation for the upcoming world championships in Doha.

Degenkolb will also be making his third appearance at the race after appearances in 2012 and 2013 as he looks for stage win after fifth place at Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France and second place Cyclassics Hamburg. The German fast man won a stage and the points classification at his last stage race, the Arctic Race of Norway, and will likewise be using the race as preparation for the Worlds.

"We have two main goals for this race; to go for a stage victory with John in the sprints, and to focus on the general classification with Tom. There's a strong field here again this season so we are expecting a challenging, but interesting race," coach Morten Bennekou said.

"In theory, stages one and four will be our best chances to focus on a fast finish with John, however we have to be vigilant for the crosswinds. John has been showing a really high level again after recovering from his injuries. Regarding the overall classification we believe Tom can target a top 10 finish, which will serve as a good preparation for the World Championships."

The 2016 Eneco Tour starts Monday, September 19 with a 184.7km stage from Bolsward to Bolsward with a 9.6km time trial in Breda the following day. The race concludes with a 197.8km stage from Bornem to Geraardsbergen which is likely to decide the final overall standings.

Giant-Alpecin for 2016 Eneco Tour: Søren Kragh Andersen (Den), Roy Curvers (Ned), John Degenkolb (Ger), Tom Dumoulin (Ned), Chad Haga (USA), Georg Preidler (Aut), Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) and Albert Timmer (Ned).