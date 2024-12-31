'There's only one thing in my head: to be at the top in the Tour' - Remco Evenepoel looks ahead to 2025 amid injury recovery

By
published

24-year-old reflects on stunning season after being voted Belgian of the Year for the second time in his career

Evenepoel competing for Belgium at the World Championships in Zurich
Evenepoel competing for Belgium at the World Championships in Zurich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has been voted the Belgian of the Year for the second time in his career, after an incredible 2024 season saw him become the first man to win both the Olympic road race and time trial, alongside defending his ITT world title and finishing on the podium of his debut Tour de France. 

After facing a setback at Itzulia Basque Country, where he fractured his collarbone in a mass crash, Evenepoel reached top form at the Tour in July. He took his first stage win and was the next best overall behind Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, who between them have won the past five Tours. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.