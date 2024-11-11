Get your ultimate Zwift setup for less with this 10% promo code

When the weather starts getting unbearable outside, many riders retreat to the virtual worlds of Zwift to escape the cold and wet winter realities that are faced when stepping out the front door.

The online platform provides a warm sanctionary for training, racing and social rides, mimicking real-world cycling with a gamification element to make indoor training even more engaging. To celebrate Zwift's 10th anniversary, it recently unveiled a load of new routes and features too.

To explore the Zwift world, you will need to invest in a smart trainer, the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One is Zwift's smart trainer of choice. This is the same as Wahoo Kickr Core which we awarded Best Budget in our buyer's guide to the best smart trainers except it features a Zwift Cog. This essentially turns your trainer into a single speed and uses virtual shifting to simplify setup and reduce wear to components.

Zwift includes its Zwift Play Bundle with the smart trainer too which gives you the ability to steer, braking controls, virtual shifting and quick access to power controls. If you want to get serious with your setup though, you will want to invest in the Zwift Ride, a smart frame which turns your smart trainer into a smart bike.

Here at Cyclingnews, we have secured a discount code from Zwift for our UK, EU and USA readers so you can get a deal on a new indoor setup. Use the code CYCLINGZ10 to get a 10% discount off Zwift Ride, Zwift Frame and all Wahoo KICKR CORE variants, with or without bundled membership from Zwift.

The Zwift deals

Terms: Codes are redeemable on Zwift.com in US, UK and EU, 10% off Zwift Ride, Zwift Frame and All Wahoo KICKR CORE variants, with or without bundled membership, 1 use per customer, Valid while supplies last, Offer void where prohibited, can not be redeemed for cash, can not be combined with other discounts. Expires Dec 31st, 2024.