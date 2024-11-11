Get your ultimate Zwift setup for less with this 10% promo code

Zwift has discounted its Zwift Ride, Zwift Frame, and Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainers

Zwift Ride Smart studio
(Image credit: Zwift)

When the weather starts getting unbearable outside, many riders retreat to the virtual worlds of Zwift to escape the cold and wet winter realities that are faced when stepping out the front door.

The online platform provides a warm sanctionary for training, racing and social rides, mimicking real-world cycling with a gamification element to make indoor training even more engaging. To celebrate Zwift's 10th anniversary, it recently unveiled a load of new routes and features too.

Zwift Ride with KICKR CORE: 10% off with CYCLINGZ10

UK: £1,199.99 £1,080.00

USA: $1,299.99 $1,170.00

EU: €1,299.99 €1,170.00

Zwift Ride Smart Frame: 10% off with CYCLINGZ10

UK: £749.99 £675.00

USA: $799.99 $720.00

EU: €799.99 €720.00

Wahoo KICKR CORE Zwift One + Zwift Play Bundle: 10% off with CYCLINGZ10

UK: £449.99 £405.00

USA: $499.99 $450.00

EU: €499.99 €450.00

