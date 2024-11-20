'Get back on your feet, then on the bike' - Marta Cavalli to restart her career with DSM-Firmenich PostNL

By
published

Italian climber hopes to recover to best form after two injury-hit seasons as FDJ-Suez

Marta Cavalli at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes
Marta Cavalli at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marta Cavalli will return to racing in 2025, with the talented Italian climber leaving FDJ-Suez for DSM-Firmenich PostNL.

The Italian won the Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne in 2022 and was fourth overall in the Giro Donne. However, she was hit from behind and crashed hard in the 2022 Tour de France Femmes, suffered a concussion and took time out to recover in the spring of 2023 and much of 2024 due to lingering issues.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.