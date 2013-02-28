Gesink heads up Blanco in Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 4 Winners are grinners... Robert Gesink took out the Tour of California (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Robert Gesink after his morning's exertions. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 4 The Blanco Pro Cycling team hit the road during a training camp (Image credit: Blanco Pro Cycling) Image 4 of 4 Mark Renshaw (Blanco) celebrates as he crosses the line to win Clásica de Almería 2013 (Image credit: Clásica de Almería)

Robert Gesink will lead the Blanco Pro Cycling Team in Paris-Nice, which starts Sunday, March 3. He will look to add to the team's ten victories so far this season.

I have finished Ruta del Sol, Murcia and Almeria with a good feelings,” he said in a team press release. “The team has started the season with an important victory of Tom-Jelte Slagter in the World Tour. Ten victories in total for the team already, not a bad start at all I think."

“For Paris-Nice I am surrounded by strong guys. Especially our youngsters Kelderman and Kruijswijk helping me on the climbs. Working with these guys could set the standard for the rest of the year. I keep good memories of Paris-Nice and will start with confidence.”

He will be supported in the “Race to the Sun” by Stef Clement, Wilco Kelderman, Steven Kruijswijk, Mark Renshaw, Rick Flens, David Tanner and Maarten Tjallingii.

“Our main focus will be the general classification with our leader Robert Gesink. With Wilco and Steven we have three guys for the difficult uphill stages. In the flat stages we have strong guys like Flens and Tjallingii surrounding Robert to protect the GC,” said sports director Nico Verhoeven

Although the team's absolute priority is the GC, it will also look to Renshaw in the sprints. The Australian just won the Clasica de Almeria.