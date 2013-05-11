Gerry Ryan bankrolls Orica GreenEdge through to 2016
Team set to review Vance Report
Orica GreenEdge will continue to receive the financial backing of Gerry Ryan until 2016 with the Australian businessman confirming the news at the Giro d’Italia on Thursday.
Ryan told the Sydney Morning Herald that team management was currently looking at the future make-up of the squad and with that in mind, confirmed his continued support ahead of the team being required to re-apply for it's UCI WorldTour licence moving into next season.
"Well, we are in the midst of signing riders for two and three-year contracts. So what does that say?" Ryan said. "Commitment. My commitment."
Late last year, Ryan and his company Jayco Caravans also confirmed that he would continue to bankroll the Cycling Australia high performance program through to the Rio de Janiero Olympic Games across road, track and Para-cycling in a "multi-million dollar" deal.
With the Vance Report due to be handed down, Orica GreenEdge management is set to review its findings this month with ramifications for the way the team moves forward in current staff and recruitment. Earlier this month former sports director Matt White completed his six-month backdated ban for doping violations with the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority clearing him to return to work. Whether that will be with Orica GreenEdge remains to be seen.
"We will meet with Nicki and go extensively through the report, and look at her recommendations," explained Ryan with general manager Shayne Bannan set to return to Australia to go over the findings later this month. "At the same time Shayne and I have been doing a whole review of the whole operation ... and not just with her report [in mind], but with everything - from team management and riders. So yes, Whitey's future will be determined around that date."
