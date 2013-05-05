Trending

White hungry for Orica GreenEdge reinstatement

Former sports director has offers, wants return to former role

Orica-GreenEdge's Stuart O'Grady (left) and sports director Matt White before the start of the Down Under Classic in Adelaide.

Matt White (Cofidis) broke away to win in Handorf

Matt White (Discovery Channel) works hard at the front for Savoldelli

Garmin_Farrar_Whitey.jpg Garmin-Transitions hopeful Tyler Farrar has a final word with Matt White before heading off

Travis Meyer receives some encouragement from his Garmin Transitions Team Director Matt White on the final lap of the race.

With his back-dated doping suspension over Matt White is hungry to return to the sport of cycling and has his heart set on reinstatement to the Orica GreenEdge he helped to set-up. However White's ambitions are on ice as he waits for a set of recommendations Nicki Vance is set to make on Australian Cycling.

