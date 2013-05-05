White hungry for Orica GreenEdge reinstatement
Former sports director has offers, wants return to former role
With his back-dated doping suspension over Matt White is hungry to return to the sport of cycling and has his heart set on reinstatement to the Orica GreenEdge he helped to set-up. However White's ambitions are on ice as he waits for a set of recommendations Nicki Vance is set to make on Australian Cycling.
