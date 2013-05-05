White hungry for Orica GreenEdge reinstatement

Image 1 of 5 Orica-GreenEdge's Stuart O'Grady (left) and sports director Matt White before the start of the Down Under Classic in Adelaide. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Matt White (Cofidis) broke away to win in Handorf (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 5 Matt White (Discovery Channel) works hard at the front for Savoldelli (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Garmin_Farrar_Whitey.jpg Garmin-Transitions hopeful Tyler Farrar has a final word with Matt White before heading off (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 5 Travis Meyer receives some encouragement from his Garmin Transitions Team Director Matt White on the final lap of the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

With his back-dated doping suspension over Matt White is hungry to return to the sport of cycling and has his heart set on reinstatement to the Orica GreenEdge he helped to set-up. However White's ambitions are on ice as he waits for a set of recommendations Nicki Vance is set to make on Australian Cycling.



