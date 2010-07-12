Gerrans out of Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 3 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) looks cool at the team presentation (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 3 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) talks to the press (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Simon Gerrans (Sky) has been forced to abandon the Tour de France during the rest day in Morzine. The Australian was injured in a crash 7km into Sunday's stage to Morzine-Avoriaz. Although the Australian remounted and managed to finish the day in the autobus 32:34 down on stage winner Andy Schleck, x-rays today have confirmed that he broke his arm in the fall.

Gerrans, a stage winner in the 2008 Tour at Pratonevoso, announced his withdrawal from the race via Twitter. "Just had a scan that confirmed what I feared, I broke my arm when I crashed after 7km of yesterdays stage. My 2010 TdF is finished," he wrote. "What's harder than racing an Alpine stage of the TdF? Racing an Alpine stage of the TdF with a broken arm."

Gerrans joined the new Sky team this season, having won stages in both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España for Cervélo in 2009. Gerrans was lying in 142nd position at 59:51 after yesterday's stage.