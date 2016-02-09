Trending

Gerrans remains top of UCI World Rankings

No change to top five overall after busy week of racing

The UCI rolled out a new logo in 2015
(Image credit: UCI)

Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans is still the top ranked rider on the UCI's World Rankings, with 755 points, after picking up further points at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race at the end of January, following on his from his Tour Down Under victory. Richie Porte (BMC) is second with 485 points while Marcel Kittel enters the top-ten with 245 points following his stage wins and overall victory at the Dubiai Tour last week.

The UCI World Ranking system is new for 2016, with the rolling system announced on Christmas eve last year. Jason Christie was the first leader of the rankings following his New Zealand nationals victory, before Gerrans' fourth Tour Down Under victory bumped the Keynan Riders Downunder rider off top spot.

While the top five places on the individual rankings remained unchanged, Peter Kennaugh's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race win, along with his stage and second place overall at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, saw the British national champion rise from eighth to sixth. Despite claiming overall honours and the final-day stage win at the Australian race, Chris Froome enters the rankings in 27th place with 144 points. Teammate Wout Poels is also a new entrant, but is significantly higher on the rankings, with his two stage wins and overall success at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana equal to 168 points and 17th place on the standings.

A total of 465 riders have won points so far this season, with Astana duo Michele Scarponi and Valerio Agnoli equal last on 75 points.

While there is no UCI World Ranking for teams, Australia continues its dominant position atop the nation standings with 2280 points. Italy is a distant second on 1126 points, with France (955) and Spain (906) the only other countries to have passed 900 points. 58 countries in total have scored points this season.

A full description of the rules and the scoring system from the UCI is available here.

UCI World Ranking - top 10

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge755pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team485
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team370
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky350
5King Lok Cheung (HKg) Lampre - Merida320
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky316
7Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal250
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step245
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling245
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo225

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia2280pts
2Italy1126
3France955
4Spain906
5Colombia761.75
6Great Britain699
7Belgium638
8Germany581
9New Zealand525
10Switzerland519

 