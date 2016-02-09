Gerrans remains top of UCI World Rankings
No change to top five overall after busy week of racing
Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans is still the top ranked rider on the UCI's World Rankings, with 755 points, after picking up further points at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race at the end of January, following on his from his Tour Down Under victory. Richie Porte (BMC) is second with 485 points while Marcel Kittel enters the top-ten with 245 points following his stage wins and overall victory at the Dubiai Tour last week.
Related Articles
The UCI World Ranking system is new for 2016, with the rolling system announced on Christmas eve last year. Jason Christie was the first leader of the rankings following his New Zealand nationals victory, before Gerrans' fourth Tour Down Under victory bumped the Keynan Riders Downunder rider off top spot.
While the top five places on the individual rankings remained unchanged, Peter Kennaugh's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race win, along with his stage and second place overall at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, saw the British national champion rise from eighth to sixth. Despite claiming overall honours and the final-day stage win at the Australian race, Chris Froome enters the rankings in 27th place with 144 points. Teammate Wout Poels is also a new entrant, but is significantly higher on the rankings, with his two stage wins and overall success at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana equal to 168 points and 17th place on the standings.
A total of 465 riders have won points so far this season, with Astana duo Michele Scarponi and Valerio Agnoli equal last on 75 points.
While there is no UCI World Ranking for teams, Australia continues its dominant position atop the nation standings with 2280 points. Italy is a distant second on 1126 points, with France (955) and Spain (906) the only other countries to have passed 900 points. 58 countries in total have scored points this season.
A full description of the rules and the scoring system from the UCI is available here.
UCI World Ranking - top 10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|755
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|485
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|370
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|350
|5
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Lampre - Merida
|320
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|316
|7
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|250
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|245
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|245
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|225
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|2280
|pts
|2
|Italy
|1126
|3
|France
|955
|4
|Spain
|906
|5
|Colombia
|761.75
|6
|Great Britain
|699
|7
|Belgium
|638
|8
|Germany
|581
|9
|New Zealand
|525
|10
|Switzerland
|519
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy