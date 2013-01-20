Germany names Worlds 'cross team

Image 1 of 3 Philip Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 3 Marcel Miesen carried his fair share of the Baal mud (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Germany is sending sending former U23 world champion Philipp Walsleben to the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 2 and 3. He will lead a team which this year does not have any women in attendance.

Walsleben is a four-time national champion, having most recently won the title earlier this month. Second in that race was his teammate Marcel Meisen, who will be Germany's other rider in the Worlds race.

Michael Schweizer and Yannick Eckmann are nominated for the U23 race, with national Junior champion Marco König representing the country in that race.

Germany is not sending any women to the championships.

Walsleben will look for a top ten finish in the race. “Walsleben and Meisen have very often ridden amongst the prize winners in the World Cup races, so that we are confident that they can bring in good placings in the World Championships,” said German cycling federation vice president Udo Sprenger.