Walsleben wins German 'cross national title
Meisen races to second place ahead of Pfingsten in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben
|0:57:33
|2
|Marcel Meisen
|0:00:11
|3
|Christoph Pfingsten
|0:02:44
|4
|Jan Büchmann
|0:02:54
|5
|Ole Quast
|0:03:07
|6
|Gerrit Rosenkranz
|0:04:14
|7
|Sascha Wagner
|0:04:48
|8
|Max Walsleben
|0:04:55
|9
|Andy Eyring
|0:04:56
|10
|Marcus Kaufmann
|0:05:09
|11
|Hannes Genze
|0:05:10
|12
|Heinrich Berger
|0:05:12
|13
|Sascha Schneider
|0:05:21
|14
|Christoph Ambroziak
|0:07:42
|15
|Michael Schuchardt
|16
|Tim Rieckmann
|17
|Rick Ampler
|18
|Jan-David Manntz
|19
|Thomas Hannöver
|20
|Christopher Kamphaus
|21
|Roman Sedlmeier
|22
|Christian Schneidawind
|23
|Marc Odrosek
|24
|Riha Vladi
|25
|Johannes Striller
|26
|Lars Harwich
|27
|Alexander Schlenkrich
|28
|Maximilian Eitler
|29
|Benjamin Braut
|30
|Michael Witte
|31
|Thorben Woelki
|32
|Andre Hildmann
|33
|Mirko Volk
|34
|Hendrik Franke
|35
|Michael Rademacher
|36
|Samuel Faruhn
|37
|Dirk Wowerat
|38
|Kai Träder
|39
|Marc Mertens
|40
|Thomas Schüssler
|41
|Konrad Lenz
|42
|Stefan Rademacher
