Walsleben wins German 'cross national title

Meisen races to second place ahead of Pfingsten in third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben0:57:33
2Marcel Meisen0:00:11
3Christoph Pfingsten0:02:44
4Jan Büchmann0:02:54
5Ole Quast0:03:07
6Gerrit Rosenkranz0:04:14
7Sascha Wagner0:04:48
8Max Walsleben0:04:55
9Andy Eyring0:04:56
10Marcus Kaufmann0:05:09
11Hannes Genze0:05:10
12Heinrich Berger0:05:12
13Sascha Schneider0:05:21
14Christoph Ambroziak0:07:42
15Michael Schuchardt
16Tim Rieckmann
17Rick Ampler
18Jan-David Manntz
19Thomas Hannöver
20Christopher Kamphaus
21Roman Sedlmeier
22Christian Schneidawind
23Marc Odrosek
24Riha Vladi
25Johannes Striller
26Lars Harwich
27Alexander Schlenkrich
28Maximilian Eitler
29Benjamin Braut
30Michael Witte
31Thorben Woelki
32Andre Hildmann
33Mirko Volk
34Hendrik Franke
35Michael Rademacher
36Samuel Faruhn
37Dirk Wowerat
38Kai Träder
39Marc Mertens
40Thomas Schüssler
41Konrad Lenz
42Stefan Rademacher

