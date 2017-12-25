Geraint Thomas returns to Paris-Roubaix in 2018

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) followed by Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas was the top British rider at the 2017 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 A smiling Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas sticking to Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 A soaked Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After skipping the Classics in 2017, Geraint Thomas will return to take on Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège next season.

The Welshman, who confirmed his participation and leadership hopes for next year’s Tour de France in an interview with Cyclingnews last week, has also outlined the rest of his early season ambitions.





He will miss the bulk of the early spring cobbled races, including the Tour of Flanders, but will return for Paris-Roubaix in a Team Sky line-up that will also include Ian Stannard and Gianni Moscon.





"Time will tell with that, I guess, but I’m excited about the Tour and the races leading up to that."