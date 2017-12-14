Froome's salbutamol case and what it means for him, Team Sky and cycling - Podcast
Grey areas and blurred lines in biggest story of the season
The latest edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast could only be about one thing: Chris Froome and his adverse analytical finding for salbutamol.
Related Articles
Chris Froome returns adverse analytical finding for salbutamol
Will Chris Froome's salbutamol result sink Team Sky?
Nibali: Chris Froome salbutamol case is bad news for cycling
Vuelta a Espana organisers call for 'extreme caution' after Froome salbutamol result
A lot of explaining to do: The questions raised by the Chris Froome salbutamol case
Chris Froome: I haven't broken any rules
'A scandal' - Tony Martin sounds off on Chris Froome's salbutamol case
Movistar steer clear of Froome salbutamol case at team launch
News of what could be one of the biggest stories in recent cycling history broke on Wednesday morning as Team Sky and the UCI pre-empted the revelations that were about to land from Le Monde and The Guardian.
The facts are as follows: 2000 ng/ml of asthma medication salbutamol, double the permissible amount, was found in Froome's urine in an anti-doping test after stage 18 of the 2017 Vuelta a España, on September 7.
Beyond that, we find grey areas and blurred lines aplenty, and in this episode of the podcast, Daniel Benson and Patrick Fletcher are joined by Procycling magazine editor Ed Pickering to dissect the complexities and look at what's at stake.
Froome, as it stands, has not been suspended and is free to compete, but the onus is on him and Team Sky to prove that he did not exceed the permitted dosages and that the test result was an anomaly. If they cannot provide a satisfactory explanation, he faces a ban of up to two years and would be stripped of his Vuelta title.
We discuss the intricacies of the case and what this means for Froome, for Team Sky and for cycling in general.
Listen to the podcast above, and to subscribe, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy