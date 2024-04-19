Geraint Thomas heading to Monte Grappa on Saturday to recon Giro d'Italia stage 20

By James Moultrie
published

Welshman 'on track' for Grand Tour ambitions with Ineos, continues slow Giro d'Italia build by attacking at Tour of the Alps

Geraint Thomas in the breakaway on stage 5 of the Tour of the Alps
Geraint Thomas in the breakaway on stage 5 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just over two weeks left until the 2024 Giro d'Italia, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) is ensuring he makes the most of his limited race time with 'another day of going deep' at the Tour of the Alps proving useful ahead of his Grand Tour ambitions.

Thomas was one of the first to animate the action on a thrilling final stage in Italy, attacking away from the peloton on the first ascent of the Palù del Fersina climb before he was joined by Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost).

