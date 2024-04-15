'It's a really big goal' - Geraint Thomas tests form at Tour of the Alps ahead of Giro-Tour double attempt

By James Moultrie
published

Welshman returns to five-day stage race in better form than 2023 after a more consistent build-up without complication from illness

ALTAFULLA SPAIN MARCH 22 Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to the 103rd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 Stage 5 a 1673km stage from Altafulla to Viladecans UCIWT on March 22 2024 in Altafulla Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearly a year after losing the Giro d’Italia on the penultimate day, Geraint Thomas is gearing up for his return to the Italian Grand Tour at the Tour of the Alps after a more consistent preparation, without interruption from illness. 

In 2023, Thomas’ early season was disrupted by a urinary tract infection (UTI) which prevented him from training regularly and the cause of which wasn’t worked out until spring. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

News Writer

