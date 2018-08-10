Geraint Thomas edges closer to Team Sky deal, set to race Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) seals the yellow jersey at the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) racing stage 21 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Team Sky and overall winner Geraint Thomas stage 21 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford speaks to the press ahead of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas has given his biggest indication yet that he will re-sign at Team Sky, despite offers from rival teams.

Thomas, who won the Tour de France in July, is out of contract this year and put off contract negotiations until after this year's race. Team Sky are keen on keeping their latest Tour winner but Thomas' increased value and pedigree has seen interest from other teams.

Earlier this week, CCC confirmed that they had put an offer on the table and presented it to Thomas' agent. The Polish team are merging with the remnants of the BMC Racing team next year and lack a Grand Tour leader. They would be able to guarantee Thomas leadership status for the Tour de France - an issue that could prove problematic at Team Sky due to the presence of Chris Froome. Trek-Segafredo and several other squads had shown interest in Thomas earlier in the year.

However, on Thursday Thomas told the BBC that a deal was close with Team Sky, a team he has been part of since 2010.





The Daily Telegraph have reported that the deal with Team Sky will be worth £3.5 million per-season.

"I'm happy with the team and we are working very well together. I've grown up within the Sky system and I've known guys like Dave Brailsford since I was 17. Without them, I wouldn't be where I am now. There are lots of very good teams out there, I wanted to hear what they had to say, and it was nice to have a lot of great offers, but hopefully things will be done in the next day or so," Thomas said, according to The Telegraph.

Although the race organiser would not confirm the news, Thomas looks set to race the Tour of Britain in September. The British rider was originally down to ride the Vuelta a España, but it now looks as though both he and Froome will miss the Spanish race. Froome's post-Tour race plans have not yet been confirmed.

