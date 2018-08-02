Tour de France final analysis featuring Thomas, Froome and Dumoulin - Podcast
Should Thomas leave Sky? Can Froome win the Tour again? What does Dumoulin need to win it?
It has been a few days since the 2018 Tour de France concluded and the Cyclingnews team are back home to record the final podcast relating this this year's race.
The dust has finally settled, we've had a chance to decompress after a long three, and taken stock of the how the three-week race unfolded. As well as looking at the final week of racing, we also discuss where Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas go from here, both in terms of their hopes to lead Team Sky in the future, and as to whether they can return and win the Tour de France in 2019.
Along with hearing from both Team Sky riders we also feature Tom Dumoulin and ponder what exactly the Dutchman needs to do in order to win the Tour de France. Does he need to build a stronger team around him, or is it case of simply concentrating on one Grand Tour per-season? He doesn't have to join Team Sky…. does he?
Along with analyzing the podium finishers, Daniel Benson, Patrick Fletcher and Procycling's Ed Pickering also contemplate where the pure climbers - so irrelevant in the key points of this year's GC battle - go from here. It's another action-packed podcast.
