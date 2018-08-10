Cycling comes home to Wales as Cardiff welcomes Tour champion Thomas

Image 1 of 7 Geraint Thomas (Sky) stays in yellow after the climb to Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet, stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) secures the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Tom Dumoulin (Sunwe) second overall at the Tour de France behind Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 7 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on his way to securing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 7 Geraint Thomas wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and teammate Luke Rowe hold the Welsh flag as they ride during the 21st and last stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 7 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) seals the overall victory at the Tour de France after the stage 20 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I was a bit worried it might just be my wife and the dog," Geraint Thomas grinned as he received a hero's welcome when he returned to his hometown of Cardiff, Wales, on Thursday, with thousands of people lining the streets.

Speaking outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, Thomas said that the support he'd received from people had been "insane".

"It's bonkers," he said. "It's overwhelming, and I really appreciate the support."

From the estimated 3,000-strong crowd at the Senedd, Thomas then rode through the crowd-lined streets of Cardiff the short distance to Cardiff Castle, where another 5,000 people had gathered to see him, clad in his yellow jersey as the winner of the Tour de France and followed by an entourage of young riders from local cycling clubs.

Thomas reached Paris as the winner of the world's biggest bike race on July 29, beating Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin by 1:51, and Sky teammate, and 2017 Tour champion, Chris Froome by 2:24.

"I thought it would be harder, actually," Thomas smiled when asked how tough the three-week race had been, eliciting huge cheers from the crowd.

Since his Tour win, it's been a rollercoaster of public appearances and media interviews for the 32-year-old Welshman, who has yet to declare which team he'll be riding for in 2019, although it's expected that he will re-sign with Team Sky.

For now, however, he's enjoying his new-found fame, and the responsibilities that come with that.

"I'm speechless, really," he later told BBC Wales. "Just the amount of people you can inspire. I just remember when I was a kid, and looking up to people. To just have that image of little boys and girls seeing me performing and wanting to do that, and get them out on their bikes... And it's any sport. It's not just about cycling. It's just nuts to be in this position, really."

