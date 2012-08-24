Geniez to FDJ
Argos-Shimano climber joins French WorldTour team
Alexandre Geniez will be riding for French team FDJ-BigMat next year, according to L'Equipe. The 24-year-old reportedly signed a two-year contract with the team directed by Marc Madiot, thereby stepping up from Dutch Professional Continental team Argos-Shimano into the WorldTour.
Related Articles
The young climber has been appointed to help FDJ rising star Thibaut Pinot in the bid to further Tour de France glory. Geniez, who rode and completed the 2011 Vuelta a Espana, started his career in 2010 at Skil-Shimano, which this year became Argos-Shimano. Last year, he won a stage of the Tour of Austria, and got second at the Tour of Luxemburg.
His departure from the Dutch team had been announced at the eve of this year's Tour de France, for which he was named on the long list of riders, but finally not selected.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy