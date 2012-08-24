Geniez to FDJ

Image 1 of 2 Alexandre Geniez (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: Rafa Gómez) Image 2 of 2 Stage winner Alexandre Geniez (Skil - Shimano) on the podium. (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)

Alexandre Geniez will be riding for French team FDJ-BigMat next year, according to L'Equipe. The 24-year-old reportedly signed a two-year contract with the team directed by Marc Madiot, thereby stepping up from Dutch Professional Continental team Argos-Shimano into the WorldTour.

The young climber has been appointed to help FDJ rising star Thibaut Pinot in the bid to further Tour de France glory. Geniez, who rode and completed the 2011 Vuelta a Espana, started his career in 2010 at Skil-Shimano, which this year became Argos-Shimano. Last year, he won a stage of the Tour of Austria, and got second at the Tour of Luxemburg.

His departure from the Dutch team had been announced at the eve of this year's Tour de France, for which he was named on the long list of riders, but finally not selected.

