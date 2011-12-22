Gear Movement - Epic Pro Cycling Team announces 2012 roster

Bryan Alders leads Sam Morrison (Image credit: Kelly Feagans)

The Epic Endurance Cycling Team is expanding in 2012 by launching a separate professional team to be known as The Gear Movement/Epic Pro Cycling Team. The new team will focus more on cross country races, including the US Pro XCT series, the mountain bike national championships and the Windham round of the UCI World Cup.

The newly formed Gear Movement/Epic Pro Cycling Team includes a returning solid core from the 2011 Epic Endurance Cycling Team as well as a few new riders for the upcoming 2012 season.

"Our organization had a very strong first year that was made successful with the solid support from our partners, so we felt this was a good time to launch the new team," said team director sportif Bill Wheeler.

"The new team has a lot of talent. The team will be anchored by former Cannondale/Monavie racer Bryan Alders, and will include Chris Baddick and Sam Morrison from the 2011 Epic Endurance Cycling Team. New additions to the team are Deidre York and Jason Hilimire".

"(Deidre) York been racing for almost 11 years and at the age of 21, has quite a bit of experience in the sport. As a junior, she went to the 2008 world championships in Val di Sole, Italy, and finished in a solid 33rd position. She was national series champion from 2007-2009 as a junior expert women, and 2010, she was the top ranked U23 women's rider in the US."

2012 Gear Movement/Epic Pro Cycling Team

Bryan Alders

Chris Baddick

Jason Hilimire

Sam Morrison

Deidre York